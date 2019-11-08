Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Activist investor Carl Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake

11/08/2019 | 12:49pm EST
Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who has been waging a bitter battle against Occidental Petroleum Corp's board over its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, cut his holdings in the oil and gas producer by nearly a third, according to an open letter to shareholders he released Friday.

Icahn sold 10 million shares and now holds 23 million shares, valued around $900 million, he said. He had owned a $1.6 billion stake in Occidental as of May 30.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
12:49pCARL ICAHN : Activist investor Carl Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
08/28CARL ICAHN : Icahn opposes new directors chosen by Occidental CEO
RE
07/26CARL ICAHN : Former Occidental CEO Could Emerge as Mediator with Icahn
DJ
07/23CARL ICAHN : Occidental Urges Investors to Reject Icahn Board Effort -- WSJ
DJ
07/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental Leaders Push Shareholders to Reject Carl Icahn's Board Shakeup Plan
DJ
07/20CARL ICAHN : Icahn Puts Occidental on Notice About Deal for Anadarko -- WSJ
DJ
07/18CARL ICAHN : Icahn launches proxy fight after stalled talks with Occidental CEO
RE
06/28CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
06/26CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors
DJ
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/03CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/30CARL ICAHN : Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
RE
05/30CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/03CARL ICAHN : filing
RE
