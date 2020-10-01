Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Activist investor Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 11:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn announced the formal return of his son, Brett, to Icahn Enterprises on Thursday, laying the groundwork for a handover of control at one of the world's most successful activist investment firms.

Brett Icahn, 41, will manage a team of portfolio managers, will buy a $10 million stake in the firm and join the board of directors of the firm his 84-year old father has been running for decades, the company said in a release.

The pair, who have worked together off and on for years, said Brett would likely become chief executive and chairman in seven years or sooner if Carl agrees. Carl Icahn is currently the chairman and Keith Cozza is the president and chief executive officer. The Icahns could not be reached for comment.

Brett Icahn co-managed Icahn Enterprises' Sargon Portfolio until 2016 and helped the elder Icahn make successful stock picks, including an investment in Netflix Inc.

The Sargon Portfolio generated annualized gross returns of 26.8% over its six-year lifetime.

Six years ago, Brett Icahn planned to launch his own hedge fund, with an activist bent, but quickly abandoned the plan in order to stay at his father's firm, for a while.

Brett Icahn's return comes one year after Carl Icahn moved himself and his firm from mid-town Manhattan to Florida after the investor, known for picking winners and facing off with captains of industry, had grown weary of working in New York.

Carl Icahn gave up investing for outside clients nine years ago, but his vast personal wealth, estimated at $13.8 billion, allows him to stay in the game, putting billions to work in companies like Occidental Petroleum where he waged a bitter fight to take control.

He hired three portfolio managers to work on investments under his and Brett Icahn's supervision, the statement added.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Patrick Graham, Maju Samuel and Paul Simao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. 0.46% 49.548 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
NETFLIX, INC. 5.07% 525.53 Delayed Quote.54.54%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -3.72% 9.62 Delayed Quote.-75.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
11:25aCARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan
RE
09:38aDAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
06:27aWENDY LUCAS-BULL : South Africa's Absa chairwoman Lucas-Bull joins Shoprite board
RE
02:25aSTUART JACKSON : Seadrill names Stuart Jackson as new CEO to lead restructuring
RE
09/30STEFAN LARSSON : PVH President Larsson to take over as CEO in February
RE
09/30ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050
RE
09/29TIM COOK : Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/28ADITYA MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/28NELSON PELTZ : Billionaire investor Peltz steps down as adviser at pot producer Aurora
RE
09/28LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
09/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-following investment trust to list in London
RE
09:38aDAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Trevor Milton Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard David Simon Masayoshi Son Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group