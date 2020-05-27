Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss after bankruptcy filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 07:35pm EDT
Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Arunima Kumar

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who was the largest shareholder in Hertz Global Holdings Inc, unloaded his entire stake in the rental car company at a "significant loss" days after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

According to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3enMoJw made on Wednesday, Icahn, who held a nearly 39% stake in Hertz and had three representatives on the board, sold 55.34 million shares on Tuesday at 72 cents per share.

Hertz fell victim to coronavirus shutdowns that dramatically curtailed travel and created major financial hardships for the company, Icahn said in the filing, adding that he supported the board's decision to seek bankruptcy protection on Friday.

Even though he suffered heavy losses, which he did not quantify, Icahn said that he still believed in the company and thinks it can be a "great company" in the future. At the end of 2019, his stake in Hertz was worth close to $700 million.

"I intend to closely follow the Company's reorganization and I look forward to assessing different opportunities to support Hertz in the future," he said in the filing. He could not be reached for comment on Wednesday evening.

Rumors had circulated for weeks about how Icahn might react as Hertz' troubles mounted and the company replaced its chief executive officer, laid off 10,000 people and warned that there was considerable doubt about its ability to continue operations. The company operates Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car-rentals.

Icahn declined to comment because his representatives -- Vincent Intrieri, Daniel Ninivaggi and SungHwan Cho -- sit on the board.

Icahn obtained his shares in 2016 when the company was separated from Herc Holdings, where he also had representatives on the board.

Icahn, whose net worth is said to be $14.3 billion (11.7 billion pounds), had been fond of saying that investors should buy a stock when his representatives get on the board and not sell until they leave, promising that good things inevitably happen when he becomes involved.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERC HOLDINGS INC. 9.69% 30.01 Delayed Quote.-38.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
05/27CARL ICAHN : Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss after bankruptcy filing
RE
04/24CARL ICAHN : Bloomberg
RE
03/26CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/25CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/25CARL ICAHN : Occidental Reaches Deal With Icahn, Names Three New Directors
DJ
03/23CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental nears deal with activist Icahn on proxy battle
RE
03/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn
DJ
03/13CARL ICAHN : Occidental Adopts Poison Pill Plan With 15% Trigger After Icahn Raises Stake
DJ
03/11CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10% as Shares Plummet
DJ
2019CARL ICAHN : Icahn Blasts HP Board for Not Engaging With Xerox
DJ
2019CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
RE
2019CARL ICAHN : Court tosses Carl Icahn's lawsuit seeking Occidental acquisition records
RE
2019CARL ICAHN : Icahn pushes for HP merger with Xerox - WSJ
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/22GEORGE SOROS : George Soros says EU may not survive coronavirus crisis
RE
05/21JOHN ELKANN : Elkann's Fiat Chrysler Deals Come Under Some Pressure -- WSJ
DJ
05/25BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault to buy stake in Lagardere holding company
RE
05/22KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : Kuehne+Nagel owner sees about 20,000 job cuts - Die Welt
RE
05/27CARL ICAHN : Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss after bankruptcy filing
RE
05/21DICK BOER : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director Declaration
DJ
05/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces remote work beyond Silicon Valley
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group