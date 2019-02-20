Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Caesars says continues to look at options after Icahn urges sale of company

02/20/2019 | 06:24am EST
The 550 foot-tall (167.6 m) High Roller observation wheel, the tallest in the world, in seen in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to look at options for the company, a day after activist investor Carl Icahn urged the U.S. casino operator to consider selling itself.

Icahn, who disclosed a 9.78 percent stake in Caesars on Tuesday, is also seeking board representation.

"The board and management have engaged in discussions with Mr. Icahn and expect to continue a constructive dialogue," Caesars said in a statement.

"The board remains open to all reasonable alternatives to enhance value for Caesars' stockholders and has and will continue to evaluate strategic alternatives presented to it," the company added.

Icahn's push for a sale of the company comes after Caesars rejected a merger approach last year by Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of Golden Nugget Casinos.

Caesars, whose casinos include the Harrah's and Horseshoe brands, emerged from bankruptcy in 2017 after failing to cope with some $25 billion in debt.

Its long-term debt stood at about $8.81 billion as of Sept. 30, 2018.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
06:24aCARL ICAHN : Caesars says continues to look at options after Icahn urges sale of company
RE
02/19CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn urges Caesars Entertainment to sell itself
RE
02/14CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn Enterprises to Sell Ferrous Resources to Vale Unit -- Update
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn Enterprises to Sell Ferrous Resources to Vale Unit
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Withdraws Lawsuit and Proxy Contest After Dell Raises DVMT Offer
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn says VMWare should be worth $300 per share, cites Red Hat deal
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn Sues Dell Over Stock Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sues Dell over IPO plans
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn-backed American Railcar to sell itself in $1.75 billion deal
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Challenges Dell Stock Purchase -- WSJ
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn to Oppose Dell's Purchase of DVMT Tracking Shares
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn, CVR lose malpractice case against Wachtell Lipton law firm
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn reverses position on Cigna-Express Scripts deal
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Cigna Deal Scores Against Icahn -- WSJ
DJ
