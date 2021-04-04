Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn Ent

Carl Icahn Taps Former GE Executive to Be CEO of His Firm

04/04/2021 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cara Lombardo

After forcing companies to make countless CEO changes in his career, Carl Icahn is about to make one of his own.

The activist investor said he is hiring a former General Electric Co. executive to be CEO of his firm, which houses both his investment fund and a collection of companies he controls.

Aris Kekedjian, a 30-year GE veteran who was the industrial conglomerate's chief investment officer until 2019, is to be named Icahn Enterprises LP's chief executive and chief operating officer Monday, Mr. Icahn said in an interview.

Two longtime Icahn lieutenants -- current CEO Keith Cozza and Chief Financial Officer SungHwan Cho -- are leaving the firm. Mr. Icahn, who hired them in 2004 and 2006, respectively, praised their contributions and said they are leaving on excellent terms. A factor in the decision was that neither planned to relocate to the Miami area, where Mr. Icahn and his firm recently moved.

The firm is in the process of hiring a new finance chief, to be named at a later date.

The moves form part of a broader leadership overhaul accompanying the 85-year-old Mr. Icahn's move to Florida from New York and the naming of his son, Brett, as his eventual successor.

For now, the elder Mr. Icahn remains squarely in charge as chairman of Icahn Enterprises, which primarily manages the billionaire's own business interests and investment portfolio and hasn't managed outside money in years. Icahn Enterprises trades publicly and has a market value of around $13.3 billion.

At Icahn Enterprises, the CEO role involves overseeing the portfolio companies and interfacing with banks, while Mr. Icahn and Brett focus on stock-picking and investment decisions.

The elder Mr. Icahn, who has been notably bearish in the past few years, has become more sanguine. He says he gave up trying to predict the market's next move as a steady flow of pandemic aid and exuberance fanned by Reddit message boards keep it rising.

"It's like you're on some kind of new rocket ship and you don't know what the hell's going to happen," he said. "I do believe the rocket ship has got a way to go because of this unprecedented flood of capital. But eventually, unless we're extremely lucky, it will have a crash of large magnitude."

Mr. Kekedjian held roles at GE that included running its businesses in Europe and the Middle East. He oversaw efforts to simplify its giant finance arm and later helped orchestrate big deals including GE's 2017 merger of its oil-and-gas business with Baker Hughes and the merger of GE Transportation and Wabtec Corp. in 2019.

Mr. Icahn said Mr. Kekedjian's M&A chops will come in handy for engineering deals involving portfolio companies, which include refiner CVR Energy Inc. and Pep Boys auto shops.

In the first quarter, Icahn Enterprises' estimated indicative net asset value -- a rough measure of gross profit -- increased by around $800 million, including $376 million from the investment unit, Mr. Icahn said. The increase was partly due to significant reductions in its short positions in index funds and more of the firm's bread-and-butter activism.

Since Brett Icahn rejoined the firm in October, he played key roles in new activist positions in Bausch Health Cos. and FirstEnergy Corp. Both companies settled with the firm for board seats, including one now held by him at Bausch.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-21 0544ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.14% 13.28 Delayed Quote.22.96%
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
05:45aCARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Taps Former GE Executive to Be CEO of His Firm
DJ
04/02DAN SCHULMAN : PayPal Stock Surge Triggers $31.3 Million Payout to CEO Dan Schulman
DJ
04/01DAVID DUFFIELD : Workday appoints new board Chairman after David Duffield resigns
RE
04/01TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook joins chorus of critics against Georgia's voting restrictions
RE
04/01MARIA MARTINEZ : German Retail Sales Rose in February Despite Lockdown
DJ
03/31ELON MUSK : UFC-owner Endeavor revives IPO plans, names Musk to board
RE
03/31JOHN MARTIN : John Martin, Who Built Gilead Into HIV, Hepatitis Powerhouse, Dies
DJ
03/31WEI HE : The Ban on Huawei Helped Revive Ericsson, but Landed CEO in a Tough Spot
DJ
03/31MARIA MARTINEZ : German Jobless Claims Fell in March, Beating Expectations
DJ
03/31SHIGETAKA KOMORI : Fujifilm CEO Komori, who oversaw push into healthcare, to step down in June
RE
03/30KENTARO OKUDA : Nomura faces tough questions over global plans after U.S. client loss
RE
03/30FENG LI : China's Ganfeng sees lithium rally extending as profits almost triple
RE
03/30MARIA MARTINEZ : Germany March Consumer Prices Rise in Line With Forecasts
DJ
03/30NAVNEET KAPOOR : A.P. Moeller-Maersk Appoints Navneet Kapoor to Executive Board
DJ
03/30MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son considers bringing Coupang services to Japan
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/31JOHN MARTIN : John Martin, Who Built Gilead Into HIV, Hepatitis Powerhouse, Dies
DJ
03/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD profit up 162% in 2020
RE
03/31WEI HE : The Ban on Huawei Helped Revive Ericsson, but Landed CEO in a Tough Spot
DJ
03/29PETR KELLNER : Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash
RE
03/29WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman stays mum on $4 billion SPAC target, says a second may follow
RE
03/30KENTARO OKUDA : Nomura faces tough questions over global plans after U.S. client loss
RE
03/30MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son considers bringing Coupang services to Japan
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Sébastien Bazin Martin Blessing Markus Blocher Vincent Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Keith Creel Brunello Cucinelli Laurence Debroux Claudio Descalzi Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Emmanuel Faber Bart Filius John Fredriksen Antoine Frérot Thomas Gottstein Denis Kessler Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Maria Martinez Francesco Milleri Aditya Mittal John Murphy Elon Musk Chamath Palihapitiya Michael Pieper Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Remo Ruffini Ugur Sahin Rolf Martin Schmitz Gilles Schnepp Michael Sen Christian Sewing Kurt Sievers Martin Sorrell Carlos Tavares Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman Eric Yuan Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ