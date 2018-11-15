Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Carl Icahn Withdraws Lawsuit and Proxy Contest After Dell Raises DVMT Offer

11/15/2018 | 11:08pm CET

By Josh Beckerman

After Dell Technologies Inc. raised its offer to buy out an affiliate known as DVMT, Carl Icahn said he is withdrawing a lawsuit and terminating a proxy contest.

"Largely due to our opposition, today Dell enhanced the deal by reducing the value being diverted from DVMT stockholders from over $11 billion to $8 billion," Mr. Icahn said.

Dell said Thursday that its new offer for DVMT, which tracks the value of Dell's stake in software maker VMware Inc., implies a value of about $24 billion.

--Micah Maidenberg contributed to this article.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

