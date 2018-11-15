Carl Icahn Withdraws Lawsuit and Proxy Contest After Dell Raises DVMT Offer

By Josh Beckerman



After Dell Technologies Inc. raised its offer to buy out an affiliate known as DVMT, Carl Icahn said he is withdrawing a lawsuit and terminating a proxy contest.

"Largely due to our opposition, today Dell enhanced the deal by reducing the value being diverted from DVMT stockholders from over $11 billion to $8 billion," Mr. Icahn said.

Dell said Thursday that its new offer for DVMT, which tracks the value of Dell's stake in software maker VMware Inc., implies a value of about $24 billion.

