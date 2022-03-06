Log in
Home
All News
Most read news
Business Leaders Biography
Carl Icahn
Birthday :
02/16/1936
Place of birth :
New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies :
Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography :
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn Ent
» Read more
Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum -WSJ
03/06/2022 | 03:19pm EST
(Reuters) - Carl Icahn exited a bet on Occidental Petroleum Corp., selling the last of what was once a roughly 10% stake in the oil-and-gas producer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
-0.22%
54.01
8.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL
6.79%
117.96
41.82%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
17.59%
56.15
64.71%
S&P 500
-0.79%
4328.87
-9.18%
WTI
5.24%
114.945
44.95%
