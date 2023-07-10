Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn Enterprises Holdings LP, at Starfire Holding Corp., at ACF Industries LLC, at Atlantic Coast Entertainment Holdings, Inc., at Greate Bay Hotel & Casino, Inc., at Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp., at Icahn Enterprises LP, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital LP, at General Partners LLC at GB Property Funding Corp., and a Chairman of the Board at Icahn Associates Holding LLC.
Mr. Icahn was previously employed as a Chairman by CVR Refining LP, by GB Holdings, Inc., by Maupintour Holding LLC, by American Railcar Industries, Inc., by CVR Energy, Inc., by XO Communications, Inc., by Tropicana Entertainment, Inc., by WCI Communities, Inc., by ImClone Systems, Inc., a Non-Executive Chairman by Federal-Mogul Corp., by Federal-Mogul LLC, by Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp., a Chief Executive Officer by Icahn Capital Management LP, by Icahn Management LP, a Member chCCI Offshore LLC, by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc., by National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc., by National Association of Securities Professionals, by CCI Onshore LLC, a Chairman & President by XO Holdings, Inc., a President & Director by Stratosphere Corp., a General Partner by American Real Estate Partners LP, a Chairman & President by Icahn & Co., Inc., a Non-Executive Chairman by Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, an Owner by Sands Hotel & Casino /Atlantic City/, by Stratosphere Hotel, and a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer by Trans World Airlines, Inc.
He received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University.
