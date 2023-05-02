Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn...

Hindenburg Research takes on billionaire Icahn with latest short position 

05/02/2023 | 08:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it has a short position in Icahn Enterprises, a conglomerate in which activist investor Carl Icahn owns a majority stake.

Hindenburg said its research showed that the valuation of IEP units was inflated by more than 75% and that "IEP trades at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value (NAV), vastly higher than all comparables."

"We've uncovered clear evidence of inflated valuation marks for IEP's less liquid and private assets," it added.

Icahn Enterprises did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the claims the short-seller has made in its report.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises fell 5.4% in premarket trading.

Hindenburg invests its own capital and takes short positions against companies. After finding potential wrongdoings, the company usually publishes a report explaining the case and bets against the target company, hoping to make a profit.

Short sellers typically sell borrowed securities and aim to buy these back at a lower price.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. -0.73% 50.42 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
Popular Business Leaders
 
