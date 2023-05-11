Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn...

Hindenburg says Icahn Enterprises failed to address concerns, shorts its bonds

05/11/2023 | 08:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - Short seller Hindenburg Research on Thursday initiated a short position in Icahn Enterprises LP bonds and said billionaire Carl Icahn has failed to address every key issue that it had raised.

"We are short units of Icahn Enterprises and have initiated a short position in IEP bonds," the research report said, sending the shares of the investment firm down 6.1% in premarket trading.

Last week, Hindenburg accused the investment firm of overvaluing its holdings and operating a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends. Icahn has called the report "self-serving" and vowed to fight back.

Hindenburg said Icahn's latest disclosures raise critical new questions about margin loans and continued portfolio losses.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. -15.14% 32.22 Delayed Quote.-36.39%
