  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn...

ISS backs one of Icahn's nominees for Illumina 

05/12/2023 | 05:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flags wave in front of Illumina's global headquarters in San Diego, California

(Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended that Illumina Inc's shareholders vote for activist investor Carl Icahn's nominee Andrew Teno.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. 11.85% 35.4 Delayed Quote.-37.51%
ILLUMINA, INC. 0.19% 208.6 Delayed Quote.2.97%
