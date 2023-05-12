ISS backs one of Icahn's nominees for Illumina 

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Dividend Kings
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Place your bets
Education
The SPAC
The food of tomorrow
Oligopolies
Millennials
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Strategic Metals
Adtechs
Biomass
Artificial Intelligence
Ageing Population
Wind energy
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
News
Accueil
All News
Business Leaders
Home
All News
Most read news
Business Leaders Biography
Carl Icahn
Birthday :
02/16/1936
Place of birth :
New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies :
Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography :
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn...
» Read more
ISS backs one of Icahn's nominees for Illumina
05/12/2023 | 05:08pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended that Illumina Inc's shareholders vote for activist investor Carl Icahn's nominee Andrew Teno.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
11.85%
35.4
-37.51%
ILLUMINA, INC.
0.19%
208.6
2.97%
Most Read News
05/06
Buffett says Apple is Berkshire portfolio's best business
RE
05/06
Buffett's Berkshire posts $35.5 billion profit, buys back more stock
RE
05/10
JPMorgan's Dimon says debt ceiling standoff could cause panic - report
RE
05/09
Fresenius performs better than expected at the start of the year - First savings successes
DP
05/11
Hindenburg says Icahn Enterprises failed to address concerns, shorts its bonds
RE
05/11
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says bank is preparing 'war room' on debt ceiling
RE
05/06
Berkshire shareholders reject climate, diversity proposals; keep Buffett as chairman
RE
More news
Latest news about Carl Icahn
05:08p
ISS backs one of Icahn's nominees for Illumina
RE
05:00p
Weekly market update : Is inflation finally under control?
05/11
Icahn Enterprises Shares Fall After Hindenburg Research Claims Company Did Not Address Issues Raised in Prior Short Report
MT
05/11
Hindenburg says Icahn Enterprises failed to address concerns, shorts its bonds
RE
05/11
Hindenburg shorts Icahn Enterprises bonds as battle with billionaire heats up
RE