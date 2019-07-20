Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Icahn Puts Occidental on Notice About Deal for Anadarko -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/20/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken another step in his effort to replace four directors at Occidental Petroleum Corp., alleging the company's board mismanaged its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

A formal solicitation statement filed Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said: "The company's current directors have made a number of mistakes in how and at what cost they pursued the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation." Mr. Icahn seeks to replace the directors and make some changes to the company's bylaws.

The move to formally file the solicitation statement follows talks between the activist investor and Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub over the issue.

Occidental topped Chevron Corp. in a bidding war for Anadarko in May, winning prized assets in the heart of the U.S. oil boom: the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Occidental's emergence as the likely victor means it is poised to absorb a company nearly its own size as it bulks up in the region.

Chevron had agreed to purchase Anadarko for about $33 billion on April 12, but Occidental offered the oil company $38 billion on April 24 and then sealed its bid by boosting the cash portion of its offer. Occidental's deal with Anadarko is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

A number of large Occidental shareholders opposed the deal. Mr. Icahn, who holds $1.6 billion in Occidental shares, or nearly 5%, on June 26 filed a preliminary copy of the solicitation statement with the SEC.

Occidental said it is reviewing the latest materials filed by Mr. Icahn and will respond in due course.

The company had previously said that it looks forward to addressing Mr. Icahn's concerns. It had earlier also said the Anadarko deal offered "a unique opportunity to deliver compelling value and returns to the shareholders of both companies."

Anadarko also didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at Saurabh.Chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.56% 73.38 Delayed Quote.66.45%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 0.09% 75.13 Delayed Quote.31.62%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 2.59% 52.33 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
WTI 0.11% 55.72 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
02:48aCARL ICAHN : Icahn Puts Occidental on Notice About Deal for Anadarko -- WSJ
DJ
07/18CARL ICAHN : Icahn launches proxy fight after stalled talks with Occidental CEO
RE
06/28CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
06/26CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors
DJ
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/03CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/30CARL ICAHN : Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
RE
05/30CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/03CARL ICAHN : filing
RE
03/01CARL ICAHN : Caesars bows to Icahn demands on board, sale still eyed
RE
02/24CARL ICAHN : Caesars in talks with Icahn about new CEO as part of settlement - sources
RE
02/20CARL ICAHN : Caesars says continues to look at options after Icahn urges sale of company
RE
02/19CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn urges Caesars Entertainment to sell itself
RE
02/14CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
07/18PATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
07/19CHARLES SCHWAB : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
07/16PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
07/15BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH pairs with Stella McCartney, igniting fashion rivalries
RE
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Hasso Plattner Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group