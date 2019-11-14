Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Icahn pushes for HP merger with Xerox - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

Activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in HP Inc and is pushing for the personal computer maker's merger with printer maker Xerox Corp, arguing that a union could yield big profits for investors, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Icahn, who owns a 10.6% stake in Xerox, disclosed a stake of 62.9 million shares of HP valued at $1.19 billion (£929.98 million) as of Sept. 30, in an SEC filing on Thursday.

An HP spokesperson told Reuters the company is aware of Icahn's investment and is committed to doing what is in the best interests of all HP shareholders.

Xerox made a roughly $33 billion cash-and-stock offer for HP, a company more than three times Xerox's size, Reuters reported last week. HP confirmed the bid, but has not disclosed the offer price.

"I think a combination is a no-brainer," Icahn was quoted as saying by the Journal.

"I believe very strongly in the synergies," he said, adding that "there will probably be a choice between cash and stock and I would much rather have the stock, assuming there's a good management team."

Xerox believes it can achieve at least $2 billion in annual cost synergies by creating an office technology supplies giant, a source told Reuters last week.

The billionaire told the Journal that his team began looking at HP in late February and he bought the company's shares from late April to mid August, though he did not have a deal with Xerox in mind when he started accumulating the shares.

Icahn said he believes a combined company is in the best interests of both sets of shareholders given the potential for cost savings and to market a more balanced portfolio of printer offerings, the WSJ reported.

This is not the first deal that Icahn has tried to orchestrate by having a small company buy a bigger one.

In June, U.S. casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc agreed to acquire larger peer Caesars Entertainment Corp for $17.3 billion, including debt. Icahn had earlier gained seats on the board of Caesars.

Icahn and Xerox did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Anurag Maan; Additional reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION 0.74% 12.855 Delayed Quote.87.92%
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. 0.77% 51.17 Delayed Quote.41.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
09:49pCARL ICAHN : Court tosses Carl Icahn's lawsuit seeking Occidental acquisition records
RE
05:54pCARL ICAHN : Icahn pushes for HP merger with Xerox - WSJ
RE
11/13CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Makes Case for Xerox-HP Union
DJ
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
08/28CARL ICAHN : Icahn opposes new directors chosen by Occidental CEO
RE
07/26CARL ICAHN : Former Occidental CEO Could Emerge as Mediator with Icahn
DJ
07/23CARL ICAHN : Occidental Urges Investors to Reject Icahn Board Effort -- WSJ
DJ
07/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental Leaders Push Shareholders to Reject Carl Icahn's Board Shakeup Plan
DJ
07/20CARL ICAHN : Icahn Puts Occidental on Notice About Deal for Anadarko -- WSJ
DJ
07/18CARL ICAHN : Icahn launches proxy fight after stalled talks with Occidental CEO
RE
06/28CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
06/26CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors
DJ
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08DAVID EINHORN : Tesla's Musk, Greenlight's Einhorn taunt each other on Twitter
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/08CARLOS TAVARES : Tavares
RE
11/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE
11/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca shareholder base
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Ferdinand Piëch Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group