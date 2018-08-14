Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chairman at CVR Refining LP, a Chairman at

Icahn reverses position on Cigna-Express Scripts deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 02:33am CEST
David Cordani, president and CEO of CIGNA Corp., appears on CNBC at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday that he no longer intended to solicit proxies to vote against the $52 billion Cigna-Express Scripts deal, a turn around from his position last week when he urged the health insurer's shareholders to vote against it.

Icahn's comments come after proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS), as well as hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, extended their support for the deal.

"In light of the ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations in favor of the Cigna/Express Scripts transaction and the significant stockholder overlap between the two companies, we have informed the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) that we no longer intend to solicit proxies to vote against the transaction," Icahn said in a statement.

The billionaire investor, who has a long position on Cigna and a short position on Express Scripts, has been vocal in his criticism of the deal and last week said Cigna was overpaying for Express Scripts.

At the time, he urged Cigna's shareholders to rally against the deal at a vote scheduled for Aug. 24, citing regulatory hurdles and the growing threat from Amazon.

The proposed deal between Cigna and Express Scripts, announced in March, was outlined as a new way for the companies to hold onto profits as the U.S. healthcare industry faces greater scrutiny for rising costs.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 0.45% 84.02 Delayed Quote.12.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
02:33aCARL ICAHN : Icahn reverses position on Cigna-Express Scripts deal
RE
08/11CARL ICAHN : Cigna Deal Scores Against Icahn -- WSJ
DJ
08/09CARL ICAHN : Glenview backs Cigna-Express Scripts deal after Icahn criticism
RE
08/07CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/06CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn to Publicly Oppose $54 Billion Cigna-Express Scripts Deal
DJ
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/01CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Has Sizable Stake in Cigna, Plans to Vote Against Express Scripts Deal
DJ
07/04CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/03CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Unlikely to Push Dell for a Better Deal
DJ
06/28CARL ICAHN : Icahn cuts stake in Cheniere Energy, says confident on management
RE
06/20CARL ICAHN : Activist Icahn gains control of board in proxy fight at SandRidge Energy
RE
06/19CARL ICAHN : Fujifilm Sues Xerox Following Canceled Merger -- WSJ
DJ
06/18CARL ICAHN : Fujifilm sues Xerox for well over $1 billion after aborted merger
RE
06/15CARL ICAHN : SandRidge approached by 17 suitors, Icahn says not to bid soon
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/11CARL ICAHN : Cigna Deal Scores Against Icahn -- WSJ
DJ
04:04aELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/09ELON MUSK : U.S. SEC examining Musk's tweets on taking Tesla private - WSJ
RE
08/07JOHN THORNTON : John Thornton Finds Gold's Rules Are Hard to Break -- WSJ
DJ
08/09CARL ICAHN : Glenview backs Cigna-Express Scripts deal after Icahn criticism
RE
08/11ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk accused in lawsuit of defrauding shareholders
RE
08/10ELON MUSK : sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.