Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn Ent

McDonald's board member targeted by Icahn to leave in reshuffle

08/22/2022 | 11:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A McDonald's Corp board member targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn over the company's animal welfare policies will leave, the burger chain said on Monday.

Sheila Penrose, who will retire effective Sept. 1, was one of two incumbent board members Icahn sought to replace with his own nominees. Icahn lost that battle over pig gestation crates in May when investors reelected all 12 of McDonald's directors, including Penrose.

The fast-food giant also said on Monday that Marriott International Inc Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano, Johnson & Johnson Executive Vice President Jennifer Taubert and Salesforce.com Inc Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver were elected to its board as of Oct. 1.

By Hilary Russ


© Reuters 2022
