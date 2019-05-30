Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/30/2019 | 05:15pm EDT
Uber's First-Quarter Loss Tops $1 Billion

The ride-hailing company's loss topped $1 billion in its first quarterly report as a public company, affirming its continuing challenge of spending heavily to fend off ride-hailing and delivery rivals. 

 
Carl Icahn Sues Occidental, Calling $38 Billion Anadarko Deal 'Fundamentally Misguided'

Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Occidental Petroleum, calling its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum "fundamentally misguided" and saying a sale of Occidental might be better for shareholders. 

 
GameStop CFO Leaving Company in Leadership Shake-up

The videogame retailer said Rob Lloyd would step down as financial and operating chief 

 
Juul Explores Opening Its Own E-Cigarette Stores in U.S.

Juul Labs, the controversial e-cigarette maker, is exploring plans to open its own U.S. retail shops, looking to capitalize on its early dominance of the American market, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
More State Treasurers Back Split of Facebook's CEO and Chairman Roles

Seven state treasurers are backing a shareholder proposal that would oust Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from his dual role as chairman of the social-media company. 

 
Gannett Holds Merger Talks With GateHouse Media

USA Today publisher Gannett has recently held merger talks with GateHouse Media, a possible deal that would bring together the two largest newspaper groups in the country. 

 
Dollar-Store Chains Post Stronger Sales, But Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Sales at Dollar General and Dollar Tree rose in the latest quarter, but both discount retailers said the prospect of tariffs being imposed on more products imported from China cast uncertainty on their businesses. 

 
FedEx to Deliver Packages 7 Days a Week

FedEx will deliver packages seven days a week starting next year, adding an extra operating day to accommodate America's online shopping habits. 

 
JPMorgan Settles Parental-Leave Discrimination Claim

JPMorgan Chase agreed to ensure that its parental-leave policy applies equally to male and female employees, settling a discrimination charge. 

 
Short Seller Accuses Chinese Sportswear Company of Improper Accounting

A U.S. short seller took aim at China's most valuable sportswear company, accusing it of improper accounting and triggering a steep fall in its shares.

Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
05/30CARL ICAHN : Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
RE
05/30CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/03CARL ICAHN : filing
RE
03/01CARL ICAHN : Caesars bows to Icahn demands on board, sale still eyed
RE
02/24CARL ICAHN : Caesars in talks with Icahn about new CEO as part of settlement - sources
RE
02/20CARL ICAHN : Caesars says continues to look at options after Icahn urges sale of company
RE
02/19CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn urges Caesars Entertainment to sell itself
RE
02/14CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn Enterprises to Sell Ferrous Resources to Vale Unit -- Update
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn Enterprises to Sell Ferrous Resources to Vale Unit
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Withdraws Lawsuit and Proxy Contest After Dell Raises DVMT Offer
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn says VMWare should be worth $300 per share, cites Red Hat deal
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn Sues Dell Over Stock Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sues Dell over IPO plans
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn-backed American Railcar to sell itself in $1.75 billion deal
RE
