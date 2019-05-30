Uber's First-Quarter Loss Tops $1 Billion

The ride-hailing company's loss topped $1 billion in its first quarterly report as a public company, affirming its continuing challenge of spending heavily to fend off ride-hailing and delivery rivals.

Carl Icahn Sues Occidental, Calling $38 Billion Anadarko Deal 'Fundamentally Misguided'

Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Occidental Petroleum, calling its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum "fundamentally misguided" and saying a sale of Occidental might be better for shareholders.

GameStop CFO Leaving Company in Leadership Shake-up

The videogame retailer said Rob Lloyd would step down as financial and operating chief

Juul Explores Opening Its Own E-Cigarette Stores in U.S.

Juul Labs, the controversial e-cigarette maker, is exploring plans to open its own U.S. retail shops, looking to capitalize on its early dominance of the American market, according to people familiar with the matter.

More State Treasurers Back Split of Facebook's CEO and Chairman Roles

Seven state treasurers are backing a shareholder proposal that would oust Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from his dual role as chairman of the social-media company.

Gannett Holds Merger Talks With GateHouse Media

USA Today publisher Gannett has recently held merger talks with GateHouse Media, a possible deal that would bring together the two largest newspaper groups in the country.

Dollar-Store Chains Post Stronger Sales, But Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Sales at Dollar General and Dollar Tree rose in the latest quarter, but both discount retailers said the prospect of tariffs being imposed on more products imported from China cast uncertainty on their businesses.

FedEx to Deliver Packages 7 Days a Week

FedEx will deliver packages seven days a week starting next year, adding an extra operating day to accommodate America's online shopping habits.

JPMorgan Settles Parental-Leave Discrimination Claim

JPMorgan Chase agreed to ensure that its parental-leave policy applies equally to male and female employees, settling a discrimination charge.

Short Seller Accuses Chinese Sportswear Company of Improper Accounting

A U.S. short seller took aim at China's most valuable sportswear company, accusing it of improper accounting and triggering a steep fall in its shares.