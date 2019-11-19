Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/19/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Carl Icahn Placing a Big Bet Against Mall Owners

Investors have lost hundreds of millions of dollars wagering that struggling mall owners won't be able to pay their debts. Those losses haven't deterred Carl Icahn from making the same bet. 

 
Westpac Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agency

Australia's financial-intelligence agency has sued Westpac Banking, alleging the big Australian bank breached anti money-laundering and counterterrorism reporting obligations on more than 23 million occasions. 

 
Kirin's Lion Little World To Buy Craft Brewer New Belgium

The Australia-based brewer, a subsidiary of Japan's Kirin Holdings, is obtaining brands including Fat Tire Amber Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA. 

 
Fed Approves BB&T, SunTrust Banks Merger

The Federal Reserve Board approved the merger of regional lenders BB&T and SunTrust Banks. The deal has been valued at over $28 billion, making it the largest bank deal since the financial crisis. 

 
Macy's Reports Data Breach Affecting Small Number of Customers

Macy's said customer data may have been stolen from its website over a roughly one-week period in October. 

 
General Motors Shielded From Punitive Damages on Ignition Switches

The new company that emerged from GM's government-brokered bankruptcy a decade ago can't be liable for punitive damages based on actions taken by its corporate predecessor, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York. 

 
H.I.G. Capital Collects $3.1 Billion for Latest Buyout Fund

H.I.G. Capital has wrapped up fundraising for its latest middle-market leveraged-buyout fund, collecting more than its $3 billion target in barely four months. 

 
Generic-Drug Approvals Soar, But Patients Still Go Without

Record numbers of generic drugs for cancer, heart ailments and other conditions have received U.S. approval in recent years, raising hopes that the new competition would reduce high drug costs. But many of the lower-price medicines haven't hit the market. 

 
Retail Results Send Mixed Signals on Consumer Spending

Retailers gave a mixed read on consumer spending heading into the key holiday season, with Kohl's and Home Depot reporting weak sales, but discounter TJX continuing to log strong sales. 

 
Gannett Looks to Spare Journalists' Jobs After Merger

The chief executive of the newspaper giant formed by the merger of USA Today publisher Gannett and GateHouse Media said the new company would make deep cost reductions but pledged to avoid big newsroom layoffs.

Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
09:16pCARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/18CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
RE
11/14CARL ICAHN : Court tosses Carl Icahn's lawsuit seeking Occidental acquisition records
RE
11/14CARL ICAHN : Icahn pushes for HP merger with Xerox - WSJ
RE
11/13CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Makes Case for Xerox-HP Union
DJ
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
08/28CARL ICAHN : Icahn opposes new directors chosen by Occidental CEO
RE
07/26CARL ICAHN : Former Occidental CEO Could Emerge as Mediator with Icahn
DJ
07/23CARL ICAHN : Occidental Urges Investors to Reject Icahn Board Effort -- WSJ
DJ
07/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental Leaders Push Shareholders to Reject Carl Icahn's Board Shakeup Plan
DJ
07/20CARL ICAHN : Icahn Puts Occidental on Notice About Deal for Anadarko -- WSJ
DJ
07/18CARL ICAHN : Icahn launches proxy fight after stalled talks with Occidental CEO
RE
06/28CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
Most Read News
 
11/18LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
RE
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
11/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca shareholder base
RE
11/15TIM COOK : sources
RE
11/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE
11/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
RE
11/15LAKSHMI MITTAL : India Court Allows ArcelorMittal to Complete Essar Deal -Bloomberg
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Ferdinand Piëch Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
