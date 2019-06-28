Log in
Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

06/28/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Hits One-Month High Ahead of G-20, OPEC

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended 0.1% higher at $59.43 a barrel, marking the fifth rise in six sessions and the highest closing price since May 22, as investors remained mostly bullish ahead of key upcoming events. 

 
Natural Gas Ends Higher on Storage Report

Natural gas prices catch some much-needed tailwinds, ending the trading day 2.5% higher at a seven-session high of $2.3240 after the EIA reported a rise in gas inventories that was below expectations. 

 
Iraq Backs Extension of OPEC Production Cuts

Iraq backs an extension of OPEC oil output curbs, the country's oil minister said, adding scenarios for deeper cuts were among options being considered 

 
Why Helicopters Are Sinking Offshore

The energy business has turned up its fair share of casualties in industries associated with the supply chain. This cycle it is the helicopter. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Mexican State Power Company Seeks Arbitration Over Pipeline Contract

Mexico's state-run electricity utility CFE is seeking arbitration to annul some clauses in a contract for a $2.5 billion undersea natural gas pipeline built by TC Energy Corp. and a unit of Sempra Energy to supply its gas-fueled power plants. 

 
Venezuelan Oil Officials Sue to Reclaim Citgo

Venezuelan oil officials are attempting to regain control of Citgo, the country's U.S. refining subsidiary, suing corporate directors appointed by U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó. 

 
Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is seeking to replace four directors at Occidental Petroleum, saying the company's board mismanaged its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum. 

 
Supreme Leader Says Iran Won't Back Down From U.S.

Iran's supreme leader said his country wouldn't back down in the face of U.S. sanctions, days after President Trump targeted him personally with a new round of measures to further isolate the country. 

 
EPA's Top Official on Air-Pollution Rules Resigns

Bill Wehrum, who has overseen the EPA's air-pollution regulations during the Trump administration's rollbacks, is stepping down.

Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
12:16aCARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
06/26CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors
DJ
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/03CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/30CARL ICAHN : Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
RE
05/30CARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/03CARL ICAHN : filing
RE
03/01CARL ICAHN : Caesars bows to Icahn demands on board, sale still eyed
RE
02/24CARL ICAHN : Caesars in talks with Icahn about new CEO as part of settlement - sources
RE
02/20CARL ICAHN : Caesars says continues to look at options after Icahn urges sale of company
RE
02/19CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn urges Caesars Entertainment to sell itself
RE
02/14CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn Enterprises to Sell Ferrous Resources to Vale Unit -- Update
DJ
2018CARL ICAHN : Icahn Enterprises to Sell Ferrous Resources to Vale Unit
DJ
