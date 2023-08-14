Stock Rally Stalls Despite Better-Than-Expected Earnings Season

With the second-quarter earnings season coming to a close, companies have exceeded analysts' estimates at a greater rate than usual. Yet investors aren't rewarding positive surprises.

What Wall Street's Top Recession Gauge Is Saying Now

Signs of economic strength are bringing new scrutiny to the inverted yield curve.

Carl Icahn Should Be Sailing Into the Sunset. Instead, He's Scrambling to Save His Empire.

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is weathering one of his career's most trying periods, but some on Wall Street say don't count him out yet.

The Scary Math Behind the World's Safest Assets

Washington has laid the seeds of a crisis that Wall Street can no longer ignore.

The Stock Market Is No Fun When Student Loan Payments Are About to Restart

Another bucket of cold water threatens the once-hot trend of amateur day trading.

Economists are getting more optimistic about GDP and jobs, survey says

In a new survey, economists predict the next few quarters will have higher economic growth, more jobs and lower unemployment than previously expected.

China's Home Buyers Are Waiting Out the Property Slump

The wait-and-see attitude of home buyers is deepening the slump and complicating policy makers' attempts to revive economic growth.

The Score: Eli Lilly, WeWork, Walt Disney and More Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are some of the major companies whose stocks moved on the week's news.

U.S. Producer Prices Picked Up in July

U.S. supplier prices rose 0.3% in July, driven by higher meat prices and bigger margins at wholesalers. Core prices also rose by 0.3%. Both increases were higher than economists expected.

U.S. energy stocks are back on top as sector leads Wall Street for first time since last year

Energy stocks have zoomed higher in August, reclaiming their spot as the undisputed market leader for the first time since late 2022, when the sector was among the few plays that worked during a turbulent year for markets.

