Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Capital L

Occidental Reaches Deal With Icahn, Names Three New Directors

03/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Wednesday said it has reached an agreement with Carl Icahn, averting a proxy battle with the billionaire activist investor.

The Houston energy company said it has named Icahn designees Andrew Langham, Nicholas Graziano and Margarita Palau-Hernandez to its board, effective immediately.

Meanwhile, current directors Spencer Abraham, Eugene Batchelder, Margaret Foran and Elisse Walter will retire from the board at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Occidental said the changes, coupled with the recent return of former CEO Stephen Chazen as chairman, will leave the board with 11 directors following the annual meeting, 10 of whom are independent.

Occidental said Mr. Icahn has withdrawn his slate of director nominees and shareholder proposals and agreed to vote in favor of the company's director nominees.

Shares of Occidental, which closed Tuesday at $10.72, were up 6.3% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3.08% 10.775 Delayed Quote.-76.49%
WTI -3.97% 23.645 Delayed Quote.-56.85%
