July 12, 2023 at 08:50 am

(Reuters) - U.S. genetic testing company Illumina was fined a record 432-million-euro ($476 million) by the EU on Wednesday for closing its takeover of cancer test maker Grail before securing EU antitrust approval.

Illumina spun off Grail in 2016 but retained a 12% stake. It reacquired Grail in 2021 despite opposition from European and U.S. regulators.

The following is a chronology of events in the Illumina-Grail deal:

DATE DEVELOPMENT

Jan. 10, Illumina spins off Grail as a new company

2016

Sept. Illumina reacquires

21, 2020 the cancer detection test maker for

$7.1 billion

March The U.S. FTC seeks to stop the deal

30, 2021

July 13, The deal faces a full-scale EU antitrust probe

2021

Aug. 18, Illumina completes the acquisition of Grail for

2021 $8 billion ahead of EU regulatory approval

Aug. 24, The U.S. FTC seeks to undo the deal, alleging it

2021 would harm innovation and boost prices

Oct. 12, EU antitrust regulators resume their scrutiny of

2021 the deal after a two-month halt

Oct. 29, EU orders Illumina to keep Grail as

2021 a separate company

Dec. 16, Illumina criticizes EU antitrust

2021 regulators for scrutinizing the deal even though

Grail has no business operations in Europe

Jan. 25, EU antitrust regulators extend the deadline for

2022 their decision on the deal

Jan. 28, Illumina offers to cut prices and continue to

2022 allow rivals access to its technologies in a bid

to allay EU antitrust concerns

Feb. 4, EU antitrust regulators temporarily pause for

2022 the second time their investigation into the

deal, while waiting for the companies to provide

details

July 13, The company loses its challenge in Europe's

2022 second-highest court against antitrust scrutiny.

July 19, EU says Illumina risks hefty fine for jumping

2022 the gun on Grail deal

Sept. 1, A U.S. administrative judge rules in favor of

2022 the deal, in a blow to the FTC, which says it

will appeal

Sept. 6, Illumina will have to divest Grail after the EU

2022 blocks the takeover

Oct. 28, EU antitrust regulators renew interim measures

2022 that were due to expire by end of October by

ordering Illumina to keep Grail as a separate

entity

Dec. 13, Illumina defends the deal, pledging to keep

2022 selling its DNA sequencing services to other

firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote

by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal

Jan. 10, Illumina challenges the EU antitrust

2023 order to keep biotech firm Grail separate,

ratcheting up its fight against the bloc's

regulators

Feb. 8, The company takes its case to senior EU and

2023 national antitrust officials at a closed hearing

to argue an antitrust order to divest Grail

March Billionaire investor Carl Icahn launches proxy

13, 2023 fight at Illumina and pushes for three board

seats, criticizing the deal

April 3, The FTC orders Illumina to divest Grail, finding

2023 that the deal would stifle competition in the

U.S. market for cancer tests

April A U.S. appeals court says it will accelerate

19, 2023 reviewing Illumina's challenge to the FTC order

May 25, Carl Icahn secures a seat for one of his three

2023 nominees on Illumina's board, a partial victory

for the activist investor

June 2, Illumina says it has expanded its board, adding

2023 two C-suite executives

June 5, Illumina files an appeal against the FTC's

2023 order, arguing that the agency "violated due

process by depriving Illumina and Grail of a

fair proceeding before an impartial tribunal"

June 11, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza steps down, and the

2023 company names General Counsel Charles Dadswell

as interim CEO.

July 12, EU fines

2023 record

$476 million antitrust penalty

Sources: Company statements, Reuters reports

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Paul Simao and Sriraj Kalluvila)