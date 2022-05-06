Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carl Icahn

Birthday : 02/16/1936
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Biography : Mr. Carl C. Icahn is a Chairman at CVR Refining GP LLC, at Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., at Icahn Ent

Southwest Gas settles boardroom battle with Icahn, replaces CEO

05/06/2022 | 09:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings reached a settlement on Friday with Carl Icahn that will replace the company's chief executive and hand as many as four board seats to the billionaire investor.

The settlement ends a months-long battle Icahn launched with the Las Vegas, Nevada-based company in October as it pushed ahead with plans to buy Questar Pipelines for roughly $2 billion.

Southwest Gas said it promoted Karen Haller to CEO and president, replacing John Hester immediately. Icahn said in a statement that no settlement would have been reached without Hester leaving the company.

"We are confident that she is the right leader for Southwest Gas moving forward," board chairman Michael Melarkey said in a statement about Haller.

Icahn will be allowed to appoint at least three directors after next week's annual meeting. The company said a fourth director will join the board if the board decides not to spin off infrastructure services company Centuri, a decision the company announced in March.

Southwest Gas said it will make a decision about whether to spin off Centuri within 90 days of the agreement.

Icahn, saying the Questar purchase would hurt shareholders, had sought to take control of the board by trying to replace 10 directors and pushing for the ouster of the CEO. He called Hester and his management team "a great liability" to the company.

The board will have 11 directors, including 10 independent directors after the company's annual meeting on Thursday.

Icahn, 86, has spent a career tangling with companies and traditionally asks for a few board seats when he thinks businesses should be run better. He often settles with the company and then steps aside as his selected directors become involved in operations.

On Friday Icahn said in a statement that he has rarely felt the need to oust a CEO but that when such a move was necessary, it "almost always greatly enhanced value for ALL shareholders." Icahn even offered to buy the company for $82.50 a share.

Last month Southwest said it would consider selling itself, among other alternatives, after an unnamed potential buyer showed interest in buying the company at a price "well in excess" of Icahn's offer.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by William Mallard)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.34% 87.66 Delayed Quote.25.14%
Most Read News
 
05/02ELON MUSK : Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing -sources
RE
04/30WRAPUP 5-Buffett reveals big investments, rails against Wall St excess at Berkshire meeting
RE
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; operating results flat
RE
05/03Stocks rise, U.S. yields slip as markets await Fed rate hike
RE
05/05LARRY ELLISON : Musk to lead Twitter temporarily after $44 billion takeover - source
RE
05/03ELON MUSK : Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later - WSJ
RE
05/04WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire shareholders overwhelmingly vote to keep Buffett chairman
RE
Latest news about Carl Icahn
 
05/06CARL ICAHN : Southwest Gas settles boardroom battle with Icahn, replaces CEO
RE
05/06Southwest Gas reaches settlement with Carl Icahn
RE
05/04CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn in truce talks with Southwest Gas board - Bloomberg News
RE
05/04Carl Icahn Reportedly in Truce Talks With Southwest Gas, Could Take As Many As Four Board Seats, Bloomberg Says, Citing Unnamed Sources
MT
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Newell Brands Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 