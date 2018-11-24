Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies and

Arrested Nissan executive Kelly says Ghosn paid appropriately: NHK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2018 | 07:48am CET
A view of a house that is believed to belong to Carlos Ghosn in Beirut

TOKYO (Reuters) - A former Nissan Motor executive arrested along with ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn has defended Ghosn's compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

In his first reported comments since his arrest on Monday, Greg Kelly was also quoted by NHK as saying that he had worked for the good of Nissan rather than just following Ghosn's instructions.

Japanese prosecutors say Ghosn and Kelly conspired to understate Ghosn's remuneration by about half the 10 billion yen ($88 million) he earned at Nissan over five years from 2010. The company has also cited other, multiple infractions.

"The former chairman's compensation was discussed with those in the related department and carried out appropriately. I was not just following the former chairman's orders, but working for the good of the company," Kelly said, according to the report.

Nissan's board voted unanimously on Thursday to remove Ghosn and Kelly from their positions. Both were arrested after a Nissan investigation uncovered evidence of serious wrongdoing including under-reporting remuneration and personal use of company assets.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.15% 674 End-of-day quote.-18.30%
RENAULT 2.28% 60.45 Real-time Quote.-27.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
07:48aCARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/23CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
11/21CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan shares slump as global alliance rocked by Ghosn arrest
RE
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
10/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn turns to Japanese to deflect Renault-Nissan succession question
RE
06/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn
RE
06/15CARLOS GHOSN : Renault boss Ghosn wins board renewal, contested pay vote
RE
06/14CARLOS GHOSN : Renault Boss Carlos Ghosn Likely to Step Down Before Term Ends -FT
DJ
05/23CARLOS GHOSN : Renault-Nissan merger unlikely before 2020, CEO Ghosn says
RE
04/16CARLOS GHOSN : Renault-Nissan's Ghosn mulls review of capital ties - Nikkei
RE
03/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn
RE
02/20CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn Takes Pay Cut After Paris Complains -- WSJ
DJ
02/17CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn Takes Pay Cut After Paris Complains -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
11/23WARREN BUFFETT : No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
RE
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
11/20CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan shares slump as global alliance rocked by Ghosn arrest
RE
11/19LEON BLACK : Apollo, Leon Black say ex-partner's theft shows 'betrayal'
RE
11/19ELON MUSK : Musk hints at Tesla interest in Daimler van
RE
11/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : With Facebook at 'War,' Zuckerberg Adopts More Aggressive Style
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Emmanuel Faber Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.