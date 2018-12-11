Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

Art and cash-filled Rio apartment the new battleground for Nissan, Ghosn - court filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/11/2018 | 06:12am CET
FILE PHOTO - Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, reacts during a news conference in Paris

SAO PAULO/TOKYO (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro apartment containing cash, art works and personal belongings of Carlos Ghosn has emerged as the latest battleground between the indicted former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman and the automaker.

Ghosn is seeking to retrieve "personal belongings, documents, cash, objects and art pieces" from the beachfront apartment, which Nissan owns. The company says the home could contain evidence of financial misconduct, according to its filing in a Brazilian court last week.

The legal dispute has been fierce in recent days, showing that Ghosn and Nissan are not just clashing in Japan, where Ghosn was arrested last month and was formally charged on Monday, but around the world.

Ghosn's family obtained a favourable injunction last week that was swiftly overturned.

A source at Nissan in Brazil said on Monday afternoon the Ghosn family still did not have access to the apartment. Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported the family obtained another favourable court decision on Monday but a Nissan spokesman said the company believed this was incorrect.

The previously unreported court papers seen by Reuters show the extent of the legal dispute between Ghosn and Nissan over access to the apartment, one of several around the world he has been able to use. Nissan alleges Ghosn, who had been hailed for bringing the company back from the brink of bankruptcy, under-reported his income by tens of millions of dollars and diverted corporate funds for personal use.

The Rio apartment contains three safes that Nissan has yet to open, according to the court filings. The carmaker found them when it did an audit of the apartment following Ghosn's firing, the company said.

The apartment also has "designer furniture, artwork and decorative objects," it said. It was purchased by a Nissan subsidiary in late 2011 following the carmaker's launch of a factory in the nearby city of Resende.

"INCALCULABLE RISK"

The apartment was bought on expectations that Ghosn's trips to Brazil, where he was born and maintains citizenship, would "become more constant" after the factory opened, Nissan said in the filings.

The apartment is in the Copacabana neighbourhood, on a road directly facing Rio's famous beaches. An apartment in the same building was listed online for 12 million reais (2.41 million pounds).

Monday's indictment in Japan puts the ball back in the court of Nissan's alliance partner, Renault. The French company, which owns a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, is preparing for a Dec. 13 board meeting likely to consider Ghosn's future as its chairman and chief executive.

Renault has so far stopped short of dismissing Ghosn, while repeatedly demanding access to the findings of the Nissan internal investigation that led to his arrest.

Court proceedings in Brazil started on Nov. 29, when a lawyer for Ghosn asked a judge to grant him access to the Rio apartment.

Nissan says allowing him access would "represent an incalculable risk of destruction of potential evidence of crimes allegedly committed." Ghosn has so far been denied access by Brazil's courts.

A lawyer for Ghosn, Jose Roberto de Castro Neves, told Reuters he was unaware of the existence of the three safes and that it was "absurd speculation" that they could contain evidence of wrongdoing.

"He's a very smart guy," de Castro Neves said in a brief phone interview. "If he had done something wrong, he would never leave it in the apartment."

Tokyo prosecutors indicted Ghosn on Monday for under-reporting his income and also charged the automaker, making Nissan culpable for the alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn was arrested in Japan on Nov. 19 and is being held in a Tokyo jail.

Ghosn has not made any statement through his lawyers in Japan but has denied the allegations, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Ritsuko Ando; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)

By Marcelo Rochabrun and Ritsuko Ando
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.34% 21148.02 Real-time Quote.-4.77%
RENAULT -0.16% 55.22 Real-time Quote.-34.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
06:12aCARLOS GHOSN : Art and cash-filled Rio apartment the new battleground for Nissan, Ghosn - court filing
RE
12/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/05CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel puts off selection of nominee to succeed Ghosn
RE
12/03CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's external board to meet Tuesday, discuss Ghosn replacement
RE
12/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/30CARLOS GHOSN : Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn
RE
11/29CARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/28CARLOS GHOSN : Auditor had questioned Nissan on payments to Ghosn at heart of scandal - source
RE
11/27CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/24CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/23CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/04BILL GATES : Former Hedge-Fund Titan and Bill Gates Are Betting Billions on Tampa
DJ
12/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/05CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel puts off selection of nominee to succeed Ghosn
RE
12/07PATRICK THOMAS : HCL Technologies Acquires IBM Software Products for $1.8 Billion
DJ
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE
12/04MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's new S4 bolsters digital ad skills with MightyHive deal
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.