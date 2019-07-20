Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/20/2019 | 04:10am EDT
Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn has launched a court case in the Netherlands against Japanese carmakers Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors, who ousted him as chairman of their alliance last year on charges of embezzlement, Dutch newspaper NRC reported on Saturday.

Ghosn is seeking 15 million euros ($16.8 million) in damages from the carmakers, as grave mistakes were made when he was sacked, NRC reported, citing his lawyer.

"In the Netherlands, if you want to fire an executive you have to first tell him what he's being accused of, and you have to provide him with the evidence for the accusations. Neither of those things has happened," lawyer Laurens de Graaf told NRC.

Ghosn fell from grace late last year when he was arrested in Japan and sacked by Nissan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies. He has also been fired as the CEO and chairman of French carmaker Renault.

Ghosn was freed in April from jail in Japan on a $4.5 million bail.

Among other charges of fraud and misconduct, Nissan and Mitsubishi have said Ghosn improperly received $9 million in compensation from their joint venture.

Suspect expenses Ghosn made when he chaired Renault and Nissan amounted to about 11 million euros, Renault's board said in June.

Ghosn holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, but opted for the fiscally more friendly Netherlands as his tax domicile in 2012. The holding company for the Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is also incorporated in the Netherlands.

The district court in Amsterdam is reviewing the case but has not set a trial date yet, NRC said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 2.04% 501 End-of-day quote.-12.41%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.93% 765 End-of-day quote.-10.64%
RENAULT -0.62% 51.06 Real-time Quote.-6.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
04:10aCARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
RE
07/03CARLOS GHOSN : Police search Renault's headquarters near Paris as part of Ghosn probe
RE
06/29CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
RE
06/28CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ex-chief Ghosn cancels hastily arranged Tokyo press conference
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend $24 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend £29.4 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay - source
RE
06/25CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Asks Why Nissan CEO Isn't Charged -- WSJ
DJ
06/23CARLOS GHOSN : Liberation
RE
06/17CARLOS GHOSN : Wife of former Nissan boss Ghosn urges Trump to help her husband
RE
06/12CARLOS GHOSN : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
RE
06/04CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's board triggers process to recover Ghosn's suspect expenses
RE
05/27CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's Paris lawyers contacted U.N. body to complain about his treatment
RE
05/23CARLOS GHOSN : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn to ask for monitored visit with spouse - lawyer
RE
05/18CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Reworks Board For Post-Ghosn Era -- WSJ
DJ
05/13CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment - Kyodo
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
07/18PATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
07/19CHARLES SCHWAB : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
07/16PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
07/15BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH pairs with Stella McCartney, igniting fashion rivalries
RE
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Hasso Plattner Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group