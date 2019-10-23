Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

Exclusive: Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/23/2019 | 05:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Renault-Nissan hatchback 'Datsun Go' is pictured after its launch in Gurgaon

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is likely to axe its Datsun brand, drop some unprofitable products and close a number of assembly lines worldwide as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Known internally as the "performance recovery plan", the proposed steps mark a sharp break with Nissan's strategy under ousted leader Carlos Ghosn, who pursued ambitious vehicle sales targets in the United States and other major markets.

The plan is the Yokohama-based automaker's latest attempt to pull itself out of crisis after Ghosn was arrested for financial misconduct - charges he denies. The scandal has further strained an already dysfunctional alliance with Renault SA and thrown Nissan into disarray as it finds itself on course to book its lowest operating profit in 11 years.

The sources said Nissan will likely kill loss-making variants for the Titan full-size pickup. Unprofitable variants include the single-cab and diesel versions.

A planned shuttering of underutilized production lines will most probably hit plants in emerging markets building Datsun and other small cars hardest, they added.

"We need to chart a recovery but the rot goes deep," one of the sources said of the many problems facing Nissan.

The second source said all markets with factories except China were being looked at for possible reductions in production capacity. That source also said, however, that there were no plans to close an entire plant or withdraw completely from any country.

In the United States, one of Nissan's biggest markets, the plan calls for fresh efforts to weed out the practice of buying market share by selling vehicles to rental car and other fleet operators at heavy discounts - a practice which destroyed profitability and undermined Nissan's brand image.

"We're trying to clean up what had happened in the past," one of the sources said, adding that under Ghosn, Nissan sought to meet sales objectives at any cost, including "practically giving away cars" to fleet customers.

A team led by Jun Seki, a senior vice president and incoming vice chief operating officer, is expected to unveil the wide-ranging plan this month though some aspects are still being finalised, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Nissan declined to comment.

Seki is part of a new management team that will see Makoto Uchida, Nissan's head of China operations, take the helm - an appointment that is expected to take effect by Jan. 1.

The new steps follow plans unveiled in July to cut headcount by 12,500 globally by early 2023 and which also flagged cuts to production capacity. At the time, then-CEO Hiroto Saikawa said 14 facilities would be affected.

EMERGING MARKET WOES

Overall, the plan's aim is to free up resources to focus more on the United States and China, the sources said.

To that end it will roll back an aggressive expansionist strategy Ghosn set in motion under a five-year plan called Power 88 which aimed to raise profit margins and global market share to 8 percent by fiscal 2016 - goals which were never achieved.

The Datsun brand - revived for emerging markets under Ghosn after being phased out in the 1980s - will likely bear the brunt of the restructuring. The models are manufactured in Indonesia, India and Russia.

The sources said problems emerged after Nissan began deploying the no-frills cars in 2014 in small markets such as Indonesia, India, Russia and South Africa where it also sells vehicles under its mainstay Nissan brand.

In Indonesia, for example, after a relatively good start, Datsun cars soon began eating into Nissan sales.

"We ended up pushing two mainstream brands in a market where you have a one or two percent market share. You cannot do that," one of the sources said, adding that there had been similar outcomes in India, South Africa and Russia.

In its bigger markets, a steady supply of new or significantly redesigned models – starting with the redesigned Altima which was launched in the United States late last year – is expected to help Nissan reset the way it prices its vehicles.

"Still, it takes about a year to get any sort of tangible results," one of the sources said, adding that until then the Japanese automaker would continue to see sales by volume fall in the U.S. market.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Additional reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Paul Lienert in Detroit and Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Norihiko Shirouzu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -0.82% 486 End-of-day quote.-15.03%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.97% 682.6 End-of-day quote.-20.27%
RENAULT -0.13% 48.915 Real-time Quote.-10.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.42% 63.9041 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
05:46aCARLOS GHOSN : Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy - sources
RE
10/10CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Curbs Role Of Former Ghosn Aide -- WSJ
DJ
10/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan demotes former chairman Ghosn's aide Nada
RE
10/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Staff With Ghosn Ties Under Fire -- WSJ
DJ
10/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Audit Chief Sought to Expand Ghosn Probe -- and Was Shut Down
DJ
09/26CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's wife says he may not get fair trial in Japan - CNBC
RE
09/23CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation
RE
09/23CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation
RE
09/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Withholds Ghosn Report -- WSJ
DJ
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
09/04CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's trial to begin as early as March - Kyodo
RE
08/27CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn Ran Tech Fund With Nissan Ally's Money -- WSJ
DJ
08/25CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30CARLOS GHOSN : Swiss help Japan's investigation into ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn
RE
07/20CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/19MARK HURD : Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ
DJ
10/16CARLOS SLIM : Mexican billionaire Slim vows to invest in Mexico, touting economic prospects
RE
10/18MARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
10/18JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
10/17MARC BENIOFF : Marc Benioff of Salesforce Sounds Alarm on Technology
DJ
10/22JEFF BEZOS : Bezos's Blue Origin partners with Lockheed, others on moon lander
RE
10/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to Face Congressional Grilling
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group