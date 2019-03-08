Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Factbox - Ghosn's bail conditions: Surveillance cameras, no internet access

03/08/2019 | 03:05am EST
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The following conditions were imposed on ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn as part of the $9 million bail that freed him from jail, according to a member of his legal team. If he violates these terms, he will be sent back to jail.

1. Must reside in Tokyo.

2. Cannot travel abroad; must surrender passport to his lawyer.

3. Needs court permission to go on a trip of more than two nights.

4. Must install surveillance cameras at the entrances of his residence.

5. Prohibited from accessing the internet and using e-mail.

6. Can only use a personal computer at his lawyer's office that is not connected to the internet.

7. Banned from communicating with parties involved in the case.

8. Needs court's permission to attend a Nissan board meeting.

8. Banned from contacting Nissan managers.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Mayuko Ono; Editing by Stephen Coates)

