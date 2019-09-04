Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Former Nissan boss Ghosn's trial to begin as early as March - Kyodo

09/04/2019 | 11:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House

TOKYO (Reuters) - The trial of Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co who has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan, will begin as early as March, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing his defence lawyer.

Ghosn, once one of the world's most celebrated auto executives, was arrested in Tokyo in November, and faces charges including improperly enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to the automaker. He has denied any wrongdoing.

He has been released on bail, but Japanese courts have dismissed his appeals to ease a bail restriction that bans him from contacting his wife. His lawyers have argued that condition violates Japan's constitution and international law on family separations.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
