Business Leaders
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

French fiscal administration launches probe over Ghosn's wealth: Liberation

06/23/2019 | 05:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn and wife Carole Ghosn arrive at his place of residence in Tokyo

PARIS (Reuters) - The French fiscal administration has launched an in-depth probe into the wealth of former Renault-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, French daily Liberation reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, is facing financial misconduct charges, which he denies. He was freed in April from jail in Japan on $4.5 million bail.

Suspect expenses Ghosn made when he chaired carmakers Renault and Nissan amounted to about 11 million euros, Renault's board said in a statement on June 4.

A notification on the investigation was sent to Ghosn and his wife, the daily reported. Francois Zimeray, one of the lawyers for Ghosn, said he had not been informed.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.55% 766.3 End-of-day quote.-10.49%
RENAULT 2.37% 56.15 Real-time Quote.2.93%
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
05:02pCARLOS GHOSN : Liberation
RE
06/17CARLOS GHOSN : Wife of former Nissan boss Ghosn urges Trump to help her husband
RE
06/12CARLOS GHOSN : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
RE
06/04CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's board triggers process to recover Ghosn's suspect expenses
RE
05/27CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's Paris lawyers contacted U.N. body to complain about his treatment
RE
05/23CARLOS GHOSN : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn to ask for monitored visit with spouse - lawyer
RE
05/18CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Reworks Board For Post-Ghosn Era -- WSJ
DJ
05/13CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment - Kyodo
RE
05/09CARLOS GHOSN : Mitsubishi Motors switches gears to slower growth in post-Ghosn era
RE
05/01CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Ran Up Millions in Suspect Expenses, Audit Finds -- WSJ
DJ
04/30CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/26CARLOS GHOSN : Covering the Carlos Ghosn saga - Japanese 'burasagari' and a bit of luck
RE
04/25CARLOS GHOSN : In bail reprise, Ghosn leaves Tokyo jail, agrees to limit contact with wife
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/23CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Indicted on Misappropriation Charge -- WSJ
DJ
