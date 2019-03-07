Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Peter Landers

TOKYO -- Carlos Ghosn was freed Wednesday after what he called a "terrible ordeal" of 108 days behind bars, leaving a Tokyo jail disguised as a workman in a blue cap.

The former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, who must stay in Japan after his release on nearly $9 million in bail, will live in a court-approved residence in Tokyo and prepare for a trial that could begin late this year.

At about 4:30 p.m. local time, Mr. Ghosn left the Tokyo Detention House wearing a mask often used by Japanese who have a cold, as well as a uniform with reflective strips like those used by highway workers. He climbed into a small Suzuki van, which drove out of the jail gates and onto the streets of Tokyo, where it was tracked by news helicopters.

Mr. Ghosn later stopped at his lawyer's office in central Tokyo. As he tried to depart in a different vehicle, his car couldn't move for at least 10 minutes because of the assembled media. He was visible in the back seat, having shed his workman's garb and looking somewhat tired but appearing generally in good shape.

Mr. Ghosn's wife, Carole, who arrived at the jail shortly before his release, left in a separate vehicle belonging to the French Embassy. Earlier, jail staff had loaded a van with an orange pillow, sheets and a mattress apparently used by Mr. Ghosn in jail.

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday approved Mr. Ghosn's release after two previous bail requests were rejected. The decision came after Mr. Ghosn named a new high-profile team of lawyers with significant defense experience and Japan's treatment of criminal defendants faced international criticism.

Under the terms of his release, Mr. Ghosn cannot communicate with people overseas via phone or computer.

His release marks the end of a chapter in a case that began with his surprise arrest Nov. 19 shortly after his private jet arrived in Tokyo. Unknown to Mr. Ghosn, Nissan executives and Tokyo prosecutors had been investigating him for months over allegations of financial misconduct.

The weeks following the arrest marked a brutal turnabout for the executive accustomed to roaming the world as the head of the alliance linking Nissan, Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. of Japan. Living in a small cell at the Tokyo Detention House, he underwent hours of interrogation each day without his lawyer present. At his only public appearance throughout his detention, during a court hearing on Jan. 8, he looked considerably thinner and his previously black hair was partly gray.

Mr. Ghosn lost his post as Nissan chairman three days after his arrest, and Mitsubishi also took away his chairman's title. In late January, Mr. Ghosn resigned as chairman and chief executive of Renault, his last executive posts. He remains a director at Nissan, but the company plans to strip him of that position as well in April.

Now that he is confined to Japan and no longer an auto executive, Mr. Ghosn is likely to spend the coming months preparing for his trial and making a public case for his innocence.

He kicked off the campaign with a statement Tuesday in which he thanked family and friends "who have stood by me throughout this terrible ordeal" and said he was "totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations."

Prosecutors have charged Mr. Ghosn with violating two Japanese laws, one governing corporate financial disclosures and the other barring corporate executives from abusing their positions for personal gain.

In the first category, prosecutors say Mr. Ghosn failed to include more than $80 million in compensation he was due after retirement in Nissan financial statements for eight fiscal years ending March 2018. The case hinges on whether the money was promised to Mr. Ghosn and fixed in each of those eight years -- as prosecutors will seek to show -- or was merely discussed in a hypothetical way, as Mr. Ghosn contends.

The second set of charges involves a personal derivatives contract that Mr. Ghosn says he made in the mid-2000s to protect himself against a fall in the Japanese yen, since he was paid at Nissan in yen but had expenses in dollars.

When the yen rose during the 2008 global financial crisis, exposing him to possible losses, Mr. Ghosn says the company temporarily took his side of the contract under an arrangement that ensured any realized losses would be borne by Mr. Ghosn. Prosecutors allege that the arrangement, although temporary, amounted to Mr. Ghosn making the company take on potential risks that he should have borne personally.

Mr. Ghosn later took the contract back onto his personal books with help from a Saudi businessman whose company received $14.7 million in Nissan payments between 2009 and 2012. Prosecutors say Mr. Ghosn was in effect using Nissan money for his personal benefit, while Mr. Ghosn says the money that went to his Saudi friend's company was for legitimate Nissan business purposes.

Lawyers not involved in the case said it would be easier for Mr. Ghosn to prepare a defense now that he can freely meet with his lawyers and review documents about transactions that in some cases took place more than a decade ago.

"If he remains detained, the lawyers have to print out documents, go to the detention house and get approval to provide the papers to discuss with him. It's very time consuming," said Yoji Ochiai, a former prosecutor now in private practice.

--River Davis and Chieko Tsuneoka contributed to this article.

Write to Peter Landers at peter.landers@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.43% 619 End-of-day quote.8.22%
RENAULT -1.62% 58.57 Real-time Quote.8.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
02:48aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
03/05CARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn to leave prison after court rejects prosecutors' appeal
RE
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE
02/28CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn's new legal team has applied for bail - Tokyo district court
RE
02/20CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's new lawyer, 'the Razor', takes aim at Nissan and prosecutors
RE
02/14CARLOS GHOSN : Renault embarks on post-Ghosn era with lower profit goal
RE
02/13CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn changes lawyer team, adds hotshot attorney, in change of strategy
RE
02/12CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn remains director of Renault, Bollore chairman of Renault-Nissan
RE
02/07CARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
02/05CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Says He Is Victim of Nissan Plot -- WSJ
DJ
01/30CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn says Nissan executives used 'plot and treason' to halt Renault integration - Nikkei
RE
01/29CARLOS GHOSN : SEC Probes Nissan Over Ghosn Pay -- WSJ
DJ
01/28CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
03/05ROBERT IGER : Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/05CARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn to leave prison after court rejects prosecutors' appeal
RE
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE
03/05DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan backs away from private prison finance
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.