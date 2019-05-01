Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Ghosn Ran Up Millions in Suspect Expenses, Audit Finds -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/01/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Nick Kostov in Paris and Sean McLain in Tokyo

Carlos Ghosn ran up millions of dollars in questionable expenses, including the purchase of Cartier watches and a trip to Brazil for the Carnival festival, an audit performed for Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA found.

The audit of a Renault-Nissan joint venture, a summary of which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal, flagged EUR10.9 million ($12.2 million) in costs incurred by Mr. Ghosn between 2009 and 2018 that possibly were personal expenses.

The findings present fresh peril for Mr. Ghosn, the onetime chief executive and chairman of both Renault and Nissan. He faces criminal charges in Japan related to alleged financial misconduct.

Through a spokesman, Mr. Ghosn disputed that he billed any personal expenses to his employers.

"This is part of a well-orchestrated effort to turn Mr. Ghosn into a caricature and dismantle his reputation for integrity and excellence built over several decades. All of these expenses were both authorized and tied to legitimate business purposes," the spokesman said.

The initial findings by the Paris-based auditing firm Mazars have led Renault's board to withhold a portion of Mr. Ghosn's 2018 pay. Renault is considering filing a complaint with French prosecutors once the audit is completed, said people close to the French car maker.

The audit into the joint venture, which is based in the Netherlands and called Renault-Nissan BV, said it found little internal control over spending, according to the summary of the findings. Mr. Ghosn's expense filings and some legal fees "were approved solely by the CEO without any questioning," it said. Mr. Ghosn was chief executive of Renault-Nissan BV.

In addition to the expenses at the joint venture, Nissan has been investigating payments made on Mr. Ghosn's Nissan corporate credit card. Nissan has flagged charges on the card at Louis Vuitton in 2012 and 2013 totaling nearly $30,000 and suit purchases at a Tokyo branch of Italian luxury brand Ermenegildo Zegna in 2014 and 2015, according to a person briefed on Nissan's findings.

The items, other than the suits, were business gifts given by Mr. Ghosn that represented "the French art of living," said his spokesman. The gifts were in compliance with the corporate code of conduct, he said.

The suit purchases were made at the encouragement of people on Nissan's design team who felt Mr. Ghosn's dress didn't befit his position, the spokesman said.

He said the purchases were business expenditures, and authorized by Nissan. Nissan says those approvals were improper.

Mr. Ghosn led a jet-setting lifestyle, traveling between homes in Tokyo, Paris, Beirut, Amsterdam and Rio de Janeiro. The latest suspicions of improper expenses come on top of allegations by Nissan and Renault that Mr. Ghosn took advantage of his position to fund his lifestyle.

Nissan's investigations previously found the company paid $15 million to buy and renovate a mansion in Beirut used by Mr. Ghosn. A Ghosn spokeswoman has previously said the mansion was owned by Nissan and was corporate housing.

The former Nissan and Renault chairman faces criminal charges in Japan, including allegations that he abused his Nissan position for personal gain. Mr. Ghosn, who was first arrested in November and is now free on bail, has said he is innocent of all the allegations against him.

In a document headed "CEO's personal expenses 2009-2018," auditors from Mazars list items they say may have been improperly paid for by Renault-Nissan BV. These include a roughly EUR15,000 dinner for Mr. Ghosn and his friends at the Marmottan museum in Paris in 2015; a EUR29,200 payment in 2010 for Cartier watches; entertainment for guests at the annual film festival in Cannes; and payments of EUR899,000 to the Lebanese law firm Abou Jaoude & Associates. The law firm's founder, Carlos Abou Jaoude, performs personal legal services for Mr. Ghosn.

The use of the museum for a dinner was suggested by Renault, said Mr. Ghosn's spokesman. The spending for Cannes, which Renault sponsors, and for the law firm were legitimate business expenses, while the watches were gifts for business partners, he said. Mr. Abou Jaoude, the lawyer, said the payments were proper compensation for work he did on behalf of Nissan and the Dutch-based joint venture since 2013.

The audit also flagged a EUR634,000 bill for a March 9, 2014, dinner party -- the day of Mr. Ghosn's 60th birthday -- at the Palace of Versailles. Mr. Ghosn's spokesman said the event for 200 people was to celebrate the anniversary of the Renault-Nissan alliance, and Mr. Ghosn held a separate birthday dinner the next day that was paid for with a family credit card.

The summary also lists more than EUR4 million of travel on corporate jets and over EUR2 million in donations. Many of those donations went to institutions in Lebanon, Mr. Ghosn's ancestral homeland, said people familiar with the audit.

The donations were approved by Renault-Nissan BV and Mr. Ghosn used corporate jets only for business travel, Mr. Ghosn's spokesman said.

In 2018, eight couples received an invitation from "Mr. and Mrs. Ghosn" to fly to Brazil for Carnival, according to a person familiar with the audit. Renault-Nissan BV received a bill for about $260,000, which covered guest expenses except airfare, according to that person and the audit summary. Those expenses included rental of a private cabin to watch the Carnival events, restaurant and hotel bills, and a large security detail, the person said.

Guests were greeted by a Nissan employee holding up a Nissan sign at the airport, the person said. When they reached their hotel, they received a welcome basket containing a shawl called a canga, sunscreen and a pair of Havaianas flip-flops, the person said.

Nissan sponsored a samba school that performed at Carnival, and it is common practice for company executives to invite guests to corporate-sponsored events, Mr. Ghosn's spokesman said.

Nissan's own investigation into Mr. Ghosn's Nissan credit card found he used it to pay a $10,000 bill for a helicopter used at his daughter Caroline's 2018 wedding in Japan. The helicopter ride was recommended by Nissan staff for security reasons, Mr. Ghosn's spokesman said. On the day of the wedding, torrential rains caused widespread flooding in the region of Japan where the wedding was held.

Nissan has said it continues to gather evidence of alleged wrongdoing by Mr. Ghosn and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com and Sean McLain at sean.mclain@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.49% 893.3 End-of-day quote.4.35%
RENAULT -0.34% 60.82 Real-time Quote.11.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
02:48aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Ran Up Millions in Suspect Expenses, Audit Finds -- WSJ
DJ
04/30CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/26CARLOS GHOSN : Covering the Carlos Ghosn saga - Japanese 'burasagari' and a bit of luck
RE
04/25CARLOS GHOSN : In bail reprise, Ghosn leaves Tokyo jail, agrees to limit contact with wife
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/23CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Indicted on Misappropriation Charge -- WSJ
DJ
04/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer requests bail after ex-Nissan chairman indicted for fourth time
RE
04/18CARLOS GHOSN : Hyundai hires former Ghosn ally Munoz as global COO, Americas head
RE
04/12CARLOS GHOSN : Japan court extends Carlos Ghosn's detention until April 22
RE
04/11CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn's wife questioned by prosecutors at Tokyo District Court - Kyodo
RE
04/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Cites 'Back-Stabbing' for Fall -- WSJ
DJ
04/09CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn slams 'backstabbing' former Nissan colleagues in video address
RE
04/08CARLOS GHOSN : With one final vote, Nissan shareholders dump Ghosn, seek clarity on company's future
RE
04/07CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors ask judges to question Ghosn's wife - NHK
RE
04/05CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court approves 10-day detention of Ghosn, rejects appeal
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/28CHARLES SCHWAB : How Schwab Ate Wall Street
DJ
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire helps bankroll Occidental's $38 billion bid for Anadarko
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
RE
04/30ELON MUSK : SEC commissioner decries agency's deal with Tesla's Musk
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About