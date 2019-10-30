Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

Ghosn denies report of improper use of Nissan money

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:03am EDT
Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss Carlos Ghosn denied any impropriety over payments he made during his time at the automaker, following a newspaper report that Japanese tax authorities determined he used company money for private use.

"Mr. Ghosn categorically denies that there was anything improper about the payments or donations at issue, all of which were made for the benefit of Nissan," according to a statement issued by a spokesman.

"There is nothing new in these allegations, which arise from inquiries by the tax authorities and taxes paid by Nissan years ago," the statement said.

"The prosecutors' decision to leak them now, only days after Mr. Ghosn publicly released court filings detailing extensive prosecutorial misconduct and previewing his defences for the first time, is a transparent effort to distract from the failings of their case."

Japan's Yomiuri reported on Tuesday the country's tax authorities had determined Ghosn used money for private use, bolstering the carmaker's case that he diverted corporate funds for personal gain.

The Japanese newspaper, without citing sources, said the National Tax Agency found Ghosn used Nissan money for several years to pay consultant fees to his sister for fictitious work and to make donations to a university in Lebanon.

The former Nissan chairman holds Lebanese nationality. He is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, editing by Deepa Babington)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.35% 696.6 End-of-day quote.-18.63%
RENAULT -4.55% 47.14 Real-time Quote.-9.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
09:03aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn denies report of improper use of Nissan money
RE
10/28CARLOS GHOSN : Japan tax agency finds Ghosn used Nissan money for private use - report
RE
10/25CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Lawyers Challenge Court Case -- WSJ
DJ
10/24CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyers seek dismissal of charges, accuse prosecutors of misconduct
RE
10/23CARLOS GHOSN : Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy - sources
RE
10/10CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Curbs Role Of Former Ghosn Aide -- WSJ
DJ
10/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan demotes former chairman Ghosn's aide Nada
RE
10/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Staff With Ghosn Ties Under Fire -- WSJ
DJ
10/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Audit Chief Sought to Expand Ghosn Probe -- and Was Shut Down
DJ
09/26CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's wife says he may not get fair trial in Japan - CNBC
RE
09/23CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation
RE
09/23CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation
RE
09/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Withholds Ghosn Report -- WSJ
DJ
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
09/05CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's trial to begin as early as March - Kyodo
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg grilled in U.S. Congress on digital currency, privacy, elections
RE
10/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts
RE
10/28RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soars before crashing to earth in NYSE debut
RE
10/25MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Urges Tech Rivals to Pay for News -- 4th Update
DJ
10/29BERNARD ARNAULT : Tiffany Acquisition Will Pose Arnault's Greatest Challenge -- WSJ
DJ
10/24DAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds call for more capital from derivatives clearing houses
RE
10/23RICHARD BRANSON : Second Brexit referendum would keep Britain in EU - Virgin's Branson
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group