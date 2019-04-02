Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Ghosn's lawyers ask his trial be separate from those of Nissan, ex-director Kelly

0
04/02/2019 | 01:01am EDT
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday they asked a Tokyo court that he stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing separately from Nissan because the company is helping prosecutors.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November after Nissan told prosecutors its own internal investigation uncovered evidence of serious wrongdoing by him. The Japanese automaker subsequently ousted Ghosn as chairman.

He faces criminal charges in Japan over failing to report around $82 million (£63 million) in salary from Nissan, and for temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan's books during the global financial crisis.

Along with Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a close Ghosn associate who served as a director on Nissan's board, prosecutors have also indicted the company itself for making false disclosures in annual securities reports, for which it has expressed regret.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ghosn's lawyers also asked that he stand trial separately from Kelly, who was charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn's income. Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied the charges.

The lawyers' statement did not say why Ghosn did not want to be tried alongside Kelly. Ghosn's lawyers were not immediately available for further comment. Kelly's lawyer was also not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 2.89% 605 End-of-day quote.5.77%
RENAULT 2.95% 60.65 Real-time Quote.11.18%
0
