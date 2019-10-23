Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

Ghosn's lawyers seek dismissal of charges, accuse prosecutors of misconduct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/23/2019 | 11:21pm EDT
Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House

TOKYO (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn's lawyers have asked the Tokyo District Court to dismiss all charges against the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman, saying prosecutors colluded with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him from his post.

Ghosn's legal team in a press release on Thursday said they had submitted two court filings ahead of a planned pre-trial meeting the same day that list cases of "misconduct" by prosecutors and "factual defenses" that show Ghosn is innocent of financial wrongdoing.

"The prosecution against him resulted from unlawful collusion between the prosecutors, government officials at METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), and executives at Nissan, who formed a secret task force to drum up allegations of wrongdoing," the lawyers said in the release.

Since his first arrest in November, Ghosn has been charged four times on allegations he underreported his Nissan salary, temporarily transferred personal financial losses to Nissan's books and authorised payments to car dealers with the purpose of enriching himself.

Currently on bail in Japan, Ghosn is not allowed to contact his wife or use the internet unsupervised and has had to submit to surveillance of his movements. Japanese courts have dismissed several appeals by Ghosn to ease those restrictions that his lawyers have argued violates Japan's constitution and international law on family separation.

In September, Ghosn and Nissan agreed to settle claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision over false financial disclosures related to Ghosn's compensation. Nissan agreed to pay $15 million, while Ghosn agreed to a $1 million civil penalty and a 10-year ban from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded U.S. company.

Courts in Japan have yet to fix a schedule for his prosecution to begin, with local media reporting that his first trial may start in March. Ghosn's defence team of 13 lawyers includes four lawyers in Japan who will defend him in the upcoming trials.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.70% 671 End-of-day quote.-21.62%
RENAULT -0.04% 48.985 Real-time Quote.-10.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
10/23CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyers seek dismissal of charges, accuse prosecutors of misconduct
RE
10/23CARLOS GHOSN : Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy - sources
RE
10/10CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Curbs Role Of Former Ghosn Aide -- WSJ
DJ
10/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan demotes former chairman Ghosn's aide Nada
RE
10/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Staff With Ghosn Ties Under Fire -- WSJ
DJ
10/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Audit Chief Sought to Expand Ghosn Probe -- and Was Shut Down
DJ
09/26CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's wife says he may not get fair trial in Japan - CNBC
RE
09/23CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation
RE
09/23CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation
RE
09/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Withholds Ghosn Report -- WSJ
DJ
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
09/04CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's trial to begin as early as March - Kyodo
RE
08/27CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn Ran Tech Fund With Nissan Ally's Money -- WSJ
DJ
08/25CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30CARLOS GHOSN : Swiss help Japan's investigation into ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/19MARK HURD : Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ
DJ
10/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg grilled in U.S. Congress on digital currency, privacy, elections
RE
10/23CARLOS GHOSN : Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy - sources
RE
10/18MARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
10/17MARC BENIOFF : Marc Benioff of Salesforce Sounds Alarm on Technology
DJ
10/18JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
10/23WILBUR ROSS : Talks with EU could be alternative to auto import tariffs, U.S.'s Ross tells FT
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Devin Wenig Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group