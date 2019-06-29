Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband

06/29/2019 | 01:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn and wife Carole Ghosn arrive at his place of residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The wife of ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has again called on world leaders, who have gathered in Japan for a G20 summit, to help raise the issue of her husband's treatment in the country where he is facing financial misconduct charges.

Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, has denied the charges and says he is the victim of a boardroom coup at Nissan Motor. While he has been released on bail, he remains restricted from contacting his wife.

Carole called on leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron to hold Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accountable for what she has repeatedly called the country's "hostage justice system".

"My husband's basic human rights have been violated. And all of this came about because a few people at Nissan were working to prevent a merger between Nissan and Renault which resulted in a corporate coup," she said in a statement on Saturday.

Her comments come a day after Ghosn abruptly canceled what would have been his first press conference since his arrest in Tokyo in November. His lawyers cited concern that it could invite retaliation by Japanese authorities.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
