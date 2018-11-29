Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction

11/29/2018 | 07:47am CET
Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - A Bank of Japan board member declined on Thursday to comment on a media report that she was involved in an alleged attempt by former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to shift personal investment losses to the automaker during her time at a commercial bank.

Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported on Thursday that as an executive at Shinsei Bank Ltd, Takako Masai was involved in an alleged attempt by Ghosn to pass on 1.7 billion yen ($15 million) in personal derivatives-trading losses incurred during the 2008 financial crisis to Nissan. The suspected transaction was first reported by the Asahi newspaper on Tuesday.

"I'd like to refrain from commenting about individual transactions due to my duty of confidentiality," Masai told a news conference after meeting with business executives in Fukuoka, southern Japan.

"I also cannot comment on individual transactions made by Shinsei Bank." The bank also declined to comment on the Shukan Bunshun report.

Quoting an unnamed former Shinsei Bank official, the tabloid said a team of the bank's officials including Masai sought to have Ghosn's investment losses passed on to the automaker on condition that he get approval from Nissan's board.

The attempt was later aborted after securities regulators inspected Shinsei Bank and Nissan, and disapproved of the idea, the tabloid said.

Masai joined the BOJ in 2016 after serving as an executive at Shinsei Bank from 2007.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.27% 690 End-of-day quote.-16.36%
RENAULT 0.92% 62.56 Real-time Quote.-26.14%
SHINSEI BANK LTD -0.87% 1592 End-of-day quote.-18.98%
