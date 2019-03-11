Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Japan court blocks ex-Nissan boss Ghosn from attending board meeting - NHK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 04:59am EDT
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives at his place of residence in Tokyo

TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) - A Tokyo court rejected ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's request to attend a board meeting this week, broadcaster NHK reported, denying him a seat at the table even as the car maker looks set to bolster an alliance he built over two decades.

Ghosn, released last week on a $9 million (£6.9 million) bail after more than 100 days in detention, had applied to the Tokyo District Court for permission to attend Tuesday's board meeting, as per bail conditions, his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters.

But the Tokyo District Court denied the request on Monday, NHK said, stopping what would have been a dramatic face off between Ghosn and the colleagues he has accused of fomenting a coup. Further details of the denial were not available.

Hironaka is expected to hold another briefing for reporters later in the day.

Ghosn faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan by about $82 million over nearly a decade - charges he has called "meritless".

The report of the court's decision came as French automaker Renault SA, Nissan's top shareholder, confirmed it was in talks with Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors about setting up a new alliance body to improve their collaboration.

Ghosn's dramatic arrest in November has caused concerns about the future of the three-way alliance, the world's largest maker of automobiles excluding heavy trucks.

"The proposed arrangement will have no impact on the existence of the (alliance agreement) and the cross-shareholding structure, which will both remain in place," Renault said.

JOINT BOARD MEETING

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi plan to set up a joint board meeting structure under which Renault's new chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is likely to take the chair, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

That would replace Dutch-based companies currently linking Nissan and Renault and, separately, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, the people said.

The heads of the partners will hold a press briefing at Nissan's Yokohama headquarters on Tuesday, Nissan said.

Some at Nissan had been unhappy with Ghosn's push for a deeper tie-up, including possibly a full merger.

One of the world's best-known auto executives, Ghosn was sacked as chairman of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and resigned as chief executive of Renault after his arrest.

However, he remains on the boards of all three, given a shareholder vote is required to remove a board member.

If his request to attend the board meeting had been approved, he would have been expected to dial into the meeting via teleconference, given the conditions of his bail, according to a person familiar with Nissan's thinking.

(Reporting by Aina Tanaka, Maki Shiraki, Tim Kelly, Ritsuko Ando and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

By Aina Tanaka and Sudip Kar-Gupta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.98% 593 End-of-day quote.3.67%
RENAULT 1.98% 58.31 Real-time Quote.4.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
04:59aCARLOS GHOSN : Japan court blocks ex-Nissan boss Ghosn from attending board meeting - NHK
RE
03/08CARLOS GHOSN : Surveillance cameras, no internet access
RE
03/07CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
03/05CARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn to leave prison after court rejects prosecutors' appeal
RE
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE
02/28CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn's new legal team has applied for bail - Tokyo district court
RE
02/20CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's new lawyer, 'the Razor', takes aim at Nissan and prosecutors
RE
02/14CARLOS GHOSN : Renault embarks on post-Ghosn era with lower profit goal
RE
02/13CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn changes lawyer team, adds hotshot attorney, in change of strategy
RE
02/12CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn remains director of Renault, Bollore chairman of Renault-Nissan
RE
02/07CARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
02/05CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Says He Is Victim of Nissan Plot -- WSJ
DJ
01/30CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn says Nissan executives used 'plot and treason' to halt Renault integration - Nikkei
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
03/05ROBERT IGER : Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/07CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
03/05CARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn to leave prison after court rejects prosecutors' appeal
RE
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
03/05DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan backs away from private prison finance
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.