Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

Japan court extends Ghosn detention by 10 days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 06:14am CET
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese court on Sunday extended for 10 days the detention of ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is facing new allegations of making the car maker shoulder $16.6 million in personal investment losses.

The extension announced by the Tokyo District Court means Ghosn will remain in Tokyo's main detention centre, where he has been confined since his arrest last month on initial allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn was re-arrested on Friday based on suspicions that around October 2008 he shifted personal trades to Nissan to make it responsible for 1.85 billion yen ($16.6 million) in appraisal losses, prosecutors said.

They said the move inflicted damage on Nissan by having it deposit a total of $14.7 million on four occasions between June 2009 and March 2012 into a related bank account.

($1 = 111.2100 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.04% 882.9 End-of-day quote.-21.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
06:14aCARLOS GHOSN : Japan court extends Ghosn detention by 10 days
RE
12/21CARLOS GHOSN : media
RE
12/20CARLOS GHOSN : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
12/19CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's U.S. Push Stressed Nissan -- WSJ
DJ
12/17CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan CEO calls on Renault to listen to detail of Ghosn allegations
RE
12/16CARLOS GHOSN : Renault seeks Nissan shareholder meeting as Ghosn crisis deepens
RE
12/14CARLOS GHOSN : France plans Renault CEO hunt as board frays over Ghosn - sources
RE
12/13CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan says ex-boss Ghosn still has no access to Rio apartment
RE
12/12CARLOS GHOSN : France claims ignorance as Nissan's Ghosn dossier adds pressure
RE
12/11CARLOS GHOSN : Art and cash-filled Rio apartment the new battleground for Nissan, Ghosn - court filing
RE
12/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/05CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel puts off selection of nominee to succeed Ghosn
RE
12/03CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's external board to meet Tuesday, discuss Ghosn replacement
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/17CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan CEO calls on Renault to listen to detail of Ghosn allegations
RE
12/20ELON MUSK : Elon Musk unveils his first Los Angeles-area tunnel
RE
12/19WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett profits as venture in Canadian mortgage business ends
RE
12/20CARLOS GHOSN : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
12/21PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 10 in Latest Week
DJ
12/18PATRICK THOMAS : FTC Approves Teva Petition to Give Pfizer More Time to Sell Drug
DJ
12/20OLEG DERIPASKA : U.S. to Remove Russian Companies Tied to Oleg Deripaska From Sanctions List in 30 Days
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Jacques Aschenbroich Mary Barra Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.