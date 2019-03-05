Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Japanese court grants bail to ex-Nissan chair Ghosn after more than three-month detention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 12:14am EST
Media personnel are seen outside the Tokyo Dentention Center where ousted Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. chairman Carlos Ghosn is detained, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese court granted bail to ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday more than three months after his arrest for alleged financial crimes, on condition he submit to video surveillance and communications monitoring.

The architect of the Renault-Nissan tie-up, and until his arrest in November one of the global auto industry's most feted executives, could walk free as early as Tuesday afternoon after his bail was set at 1 billion yen (£6.8 million).

The decision is a win for Ghosn's recently revamped legal team as they await his trial on charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his compensation at Nissan for nearly a decade to the tune of $82 million (£62 million). If convicted on all the charges he faces up to 10 years in jail.

He will be released from the Tokyo Detention Centre, where he has been in custody for 107 days, after he comes up with the funds to make his bail payment.

The ex-chairman of Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France's Renault SA has denied wrongdoing.

Nissan declined to comment on the decision, which comes a day after the head of Ghosn's newly appointed legal team said he was optimistic the detained executive could win bail with a promise to submit to surveillance.

Lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters on Monday that Ghosn was willing to submit to restrictions including video surveillance and communications monitoring as part of his bail application. In rejecting his previous bail applications, the judges had expressed concern he could tamper with evidence.

The appointment of Hironaka, nicknamed "the Razor" for his combative style, is widely seen as move to adopt a more aggressive legal strategy.

Since taking over Ghosn's defence team, Hironaka has argued the allegations should have been resolved as an internal company matter without the involvement of prosecutors, and blasted the judicial system for keeping his client in jail.

Ghosn's France-based lawyers revealed on Monday they had complained to the United Nations that his rights had been violated during detention in Japan.

In addition to his lengthy pre-trial detention, Ghosn faces a criminal justice system where only three of every 100 defendants pleading not guilty are acquitted.

There is also no plea deal mechanism that would allow Ghosn to agree to lesser charges for a lighter sentence.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)

By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.73% 646 End-of-day quote.12.94%
RENAULT -0.53% 60.33 Real-time Quote.10.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
12:14aCARLOS GHOSN : Japanese court grants bail to ex-Nissan chair Ghosn after more than three-month detention
RE
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE
02/28CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn's new legal team has applied for bail - Tokyo district court
RE
02/20CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's new lawyer, 'the Razor', takes aim at Nissan and prosecutors
RE
02/14CARLOS GHOSN : Renault embarks on post-Ghosn era with lower profit goal
RE
02/13CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn changes lawyer team, adds hotshot attorney, in change of strategy
RE
02/12CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn remains director of Renault, Bollore chairman of Renault-Nissan
RE
02/07CARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
02/05CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Says He Is Victim of Nissan Plot -- WSJ
DJ
01/30CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn says Nissan executives used 'plot and treason' to halt Renault integration - Nikkei
RE
01/29CARLOS GHOSN : SEC Probes Nissan Over Ghosn Pay -- WSJ
DJ
01/28CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/27CARLOS GHOSN : France warns against 'exorbitant' payoff for ex-Renault boss Ghosn
RE
01/24CARLOS GHOSN : Mercedes-Benz to ramp up business with China auto suppliers
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
02/26DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan keeps key profit goal, cautious on U.S. recession risks
RE
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Selling a Business
DJ
02/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk must address SEC contempt bid as he calls agency 'broken'
RE
02/27ELON MUSK : Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
RE
02/26PASCAL SORIOT : AstraZeneca Says It Could Slash Prices if System Was Overhauled
DJ
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.