Walgreens, Humana in Preliminary Talks to Take Stakes in Each Other

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Humana are in preliminary discussions to take equity stakes in each other, as health-industry players scramble for tie-ups that will help them compete in a rapidly evolving environment.

Renault Names Interim Leaders After Carlos Ghosn's Arrest

Renault appointed interim leaders to manage the French auto maker after the arrest of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in Japan.

SpaceX Launches First Loan

Elon Musk's SpaceX raised $250 million from its first-ever high-yield loan sale, shrinking the loan by $500 million after encountering a mixed reception from investors and worsening credit-market conditions.

Retail Stocks Get Crushed Despite Hopeful Sales

A parade of retail chains reported rising sales in the latest quarter, but investors were unimpressed, dumping shares of Target, Kohl's and others that released quarterly results.

Apple in Talks to Give Veterans Access to Electronic Medical Records

Apple is in discussions with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide portable electronic health records to military veterans.

Megyn Kelly Nears Deal to Leave NBC News With Entirety of $69 Million Contract

Megyn Kelly is nearing a deal with Comcast Corp.'s NBC News to walk away with the full value left on her three-year, $69 million contract with the network, according to people familiar with the matter.

J.Crew Keeping Former CEO's Core Strategy in Place, J.P. Morgan Says

J.Crew Group will keep its recently departed chief executive's strategies for the core business in place, while curtailing his spending plans for new brands, according to J.P. Morgan high yield analyst Carla Casella.

Lowe's to Exit Mexico Retail Business, Shed Contracting Service

Lowe's plans to exit its retail businesses in Mexico and shed two of its lower-performing home-improvement businesses in a bid to refocus its core operations and help it compete with rival Home Depot.

Campbell Shows Signs of Improving Sales Ahead of Shareholder Vote

Campbell Soup said its plan to refocus on its namesake business helped slow declines in its U.S. soup sales, as it looks to rally investor support amid pressure from an activist investor.

FedEx to Add 1,000 Electric Vehicles to Parcel Fleet

FedEx is adding 1,000 electric delivery vans to its fleet, a move aimed at tamping down emissions in parcel delivery operations as regulators push to rein in pollution from commercial vehicles.