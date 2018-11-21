Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies and

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2018 | 01:16am CET
Walgreens, Humana in Preliminary Talks to Take Stakes in Each Other

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Humana are in preliminary discussions to take equity stakes in each other, as health-industry players scramble for tie-ups that will help them compete in a rapidly evolving environment. 

 
Renault Names Interim Leaders After Carlos Ghosn's Arrest

Renault appointed interim leaders to manage the French auto maker after the arrest of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in Japan. 

 
SpaceX Launches First Loan

Elon Musk's SpaceX raised $250 million from its first-ever high-yield loan sale, shrinking the loan by $500 million after encountering a mixed reception from investors and worsening credit-market conditions. 

 
Retail Stocks Get Crushed Despite Hopeful Sales

A parade of retail chains reported rising sales in the latest quarter, but investors were unimpressed, dumping shares of Target, Kohl's and others that released quarterly results. 

 
Apple in Talks to Give Veterans Access to Electronic Medical Records

Apple is in discussions with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide portable electronic health records to military veterans. 

 
Megyn Kelly Nears Deal to Leave NBC News With Entirety of $69 Million Contract

Megyn Kelly is nearing a deal with Comcast Corp.'s NBC News to walk away with the full value left on her three-year, $69 million contract with the network, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
J.Crew Keeping Former CEO's Core Strategy in Place, J.P. Morgan Says

J.Crew Group will keep its recently departed chief executive's strategies for the core business in place, while curtailing his spending plans for new brands, according to J.P. Morgan high yield analyst Carla Casella. 

 
Lowe's to Exit Mexico Retail Business, Shed Contracting Service

Lowe's plans to exit its retail businesses in Mexico and shed two of its lower-performing home-improvement businesses in a bid to refocus its core operations and help it compete with rival Home Depot. 

 
Campbell Shows Signs of Improving Sales Ahead of Shareholder Vote

Campbell Soup said its plan to refocus on its namesake business helped slow declines in its U.S. soup sales, as it looks to rally investor support amid pressure from an activist investor. 

 
FedEx to Add 1,000 Electric Vehicles to Parcel Fleet

FedEx is adding 1,000 electric delivery vans to its fleet, a move aimed at tamping down emissions in parcel delivery operations as regulators push to rein in pollution from commercial vehicles.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
01:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan shares slump as global alliance rocked by Ghosn arrest
RE
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
10/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn turns to Japanese to deflect Renault-Nissan succession question
RE
06/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn
RE
06/15CARLOS GHOSN : Renault boss Ghosn wins board renewal, contested pay vote
RE
06/14CARLOS GHOSN : Renault Boss Carlos Ghosn Likely to Step Down Before Term Ends -FT
DJ
05/23CARLOS GHOSN : Renault-Nissan merger unlikely before 2020, CEO Ghosn says
RE
04/16CARLOS GHOSN : Renault-Nissan's Ghosn mulls review of capital ties - Nikkei
RE
03/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn
RE
02/20CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn Takes Pay Cut After Paris Complains -- WSJ
DJ
02/17CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn Takes Pay Cut After Paris Complains -- WSJ
DJ
02/16CARLOS GHOSN : Renault board asks Ghosn to stay, pursue closer Nissan integration
RE
02/12CARLOS GHOSN : France backs Renault COO nomination, seeks Nissan integration
RE
02/03CARLOS GHOSN : Renault to Extend Ghosn's Contract -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
11/20CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan shares slump as global alliance rocked by Ghosn arrest
RE
11/19LEON BLACK : Apollo, Leon Black say ex-partner's theft shows 'betrayal'
RE
11/16PATRICK THOMAS : Moody's Cuts PG&E's Credit Rating
DJ
11/15PHILIP GREEN : Beyoncé buys out clothing venture from Philip Green
RE
11/15JOHN PAULSON : Paulson seeks immediate resignation of Detour Gold's CEO
RE
11/15WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire invests in JPMorgan, Oracle as Buffett puts cash to work
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Jacques Aschenbroich Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.