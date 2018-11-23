Nissan Probe Alleges Ghosn Used Company Money to Buy Homes, Enrich His Sister

Nissan Motor's board voted unanimously to oust Chairman Carlos Ghosn from his post, and allegations emerged that Mr. Ghosn used company money to buy personal residences and pay his sister for work she didn't perform.

Not So Big in Japan: Apple Cuts Price of iPhone XR to Boost Sales

Less than a month after releasing the iPhone XR, Apple is moving to offer subsidies to mobile-network operators in Japan to shore up sales of its least expensive new smartphone.

Chairman Who? A Chinese Company Tries to Forget Its Past

China Huarong Asset Management, the largest of the country's so-called 'bad banks' responsible for buying up lenders' soured loans, is keen to wipe out memories of its former Chairman Lai Xiaomin.

Natural High: Gas Sellers Spared From China's Market Slump

China's big gas distributors are among the few stock-market winners this year, despite higher fuel prices' cutting into profit margins.

After Lion Air Crash, Regulators Examine Differences in Training Manuals

U.S. regulators are looking to address inconsistencies in how airlines have informed pilots about one of the features.

Half of Jobs at Amazon's Two New Headquarters Won't Be Tech Positions Ghosn's 'Inside Man,' Jailed in Japan, Quietly Wielded Power at Nissan

Greg Kelly, the Nissan board member and former executive jailed with Carlos Ghosn in Japan, was well-known inside the company as a gatekeeper and confidant to the former CEO.

U.K. Cafe Chain's Audits Come Under Scrutiny

A U.K. regulator launched an investigation into Grant Thornton's audits of Patisserie Holdings' financial statements following the discovery of accounting irregularities.

New Airbus CFO to Face Volatile Cash Flow, Brexit Issues

Airbus's new finance chief will start his role as the aerospace giant is struggling to stabilize its volatile cash flow and faces potential working capital headwinds from supply-chain disruptions linked to Brexit.

Standard Chartered's New York Branch Compliance Monitoring to End

A compliance monitor for Standard Chartered's New York branch, put in place following settlements concerning sanctions and money-laundering failures, will no longer be required after Dec. 31.