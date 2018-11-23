Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies and

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2018 | 01:16am CET
Nissan Probe Alleges Ghosn Used Company Money to Buy Homes, Enrich His Sister

Nissan Motor's board voted unanimously to oust Chairman Carlos Ghosn from his post, and allegations emerged that Mr. Ghosn used company money to buy personal residences and pay his sister for work she didn't perform. 

 
Not So Big in Japan: Apple Cuts Price of iPhone XR to Boost Sales

Less than a month after releasing the iPhone XR, Apple is moving to offer subsidies to mobile-network operators in Japan to shore up sales of its least expensive new smartphone. 

 
Chairman Who? A Chinese Company Tries to Forget Its Past

China Huarong Asset Management, the largest of the country's so-called 'bad banks' responsible for buying up lenders' soured loans, is keen to wipe out memories of its former Chairman Lai Xiaomin. 

 
Natural High: Gas Sellers Spared From China's Market Slump

China's big gas distributors are among the few stock-market winners this year, despite higher fuel prices' cutting into profit margins. 

 
After Lion Air Crash, Regulators Examine Differences in Training Manuals

U.S. regulators are looking to address inconsistencies in how airlines have informed pilots about one of the features. 

 
Half of Jobs at Amazon's Two New Headquarters Won't Be Tech Positions 
 
 
Ghosn's 'Inside Man,' Jailed in Japan, Quietly Wielded Power at Nissan

Greg Kelly, the Nissan board member and former executive jailed with Carlos Ghosn in Japan, was well-known inside the company as a gatekeeper and confidant to the former CEO. 

 
U.K. Cafe Chain's Audits Come Under Scrutiny

A U.K. regulator launched an investigation into Grant Thornton's audits of Patisserie Holdings' financial statements following the discovery of accounting irregularities. 

 
New Airbus CFO to Face Volatile Cash Flow, Brexit Issues

Airbus's new finance chief will start his role as the aerospace giant is struggling to stabilize its volatile cash flow and faces potential working capital headwinds from supply-chain disruptions linked to Brexit. 

 
Standard Chartered's New York Branch Compliance Monitoring to End

A compliance monitor for Standard Chartered's New York branch, put in place following settlements concerning sanctions and money-laundering failures, will no longer be required after Dec. 31.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
01:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
11/21CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan shares slump as global alliance rocked by Ghosn arrest
RE
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
10/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn turns to Japanese to deflect Renault-Nissan succession question
RE
06/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn
RE
06/15CARLOS GHOSN : Renault boss Ghosn wins board renewal, contested pay vote
RE
06/14CARLOS GHOSN : Renault Boss Carlos Ghosn Likely to Step Down Before Term Ends -FT
DJ
05/23CARLOS GHOSN : Renault-Nissan merger unlikely before 2020, CEO Ghosn says
RE
04/16CARLOS GHOSN : Renault-Nissan's Ghosn mulls review of capital ties - Nikkei
RE
03/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn
RE
02/20CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn Takes Pay Cut After Paris Complains -- WSJ
DJ
02/17CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn Takes Pay Cut After Paris Complains -- WSJ
DJ
02/16CARLOS GHOSN : Renault board asks Ghosn to stay, pursue closer Nissan integration
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
11/22WARREN BUFFETT : China bars new copycat fund names
RE
11/20CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan shares slump as global alliance rocked by Ghosn arrest
RE
11/19LEON BLACK : Apollo, Leon Black say ex-partner's theft shows 'betrayal'
RE
11/19ELON MUSK : Musk hints at Tesla interest in Daimler van
RE
11/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : With Facebook at 'War,' Zuckerberg Adopts More Aggressive Style
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Frank Appel Jacques Aschenbroich Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.