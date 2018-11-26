Carlos Ghosn Hires U.S.-based Law Firm Paul Weiss

Carlos Ghosn has hired U.S.-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to defend himself against allegations of financial misconduct in Japan.

Facebook's Latest Headache Is a Bikini App That Shut Down in 2015

A British lawmaker is considering making public documents from a 2015 lawsuit that a small app developer filed against Facebook over how the social-media giant restricts access to user data.

Campbell Soup and Third Point Near Deal to Settle Proxy Fight

Campbell Soup Co. and Third Point LLC are nearing a settlement that would end their high-profile proxy fight, according to people familiar with the matter.

Helicopter-Leasing Company Waypoint Files for Bankruptcy

Waypoint Leasing Holdings Ltd., a helicopter-leasing business focused on serving offshore oil drillers and backed by Michael Dell and George Soros, has filed for bankruptcy protection and put its business on the auction block.

Store Traffic Falls Again on Black Friday but Not All News Is Bad

A surge in online shopping and higher spending by low-income Americans gave a lift to the start of the holiday season, even as initial reports showed foot traffic to traditional stores continued its long decline.

Possible Ghosn Defense: He Didn't Think He Needed to Report Deferred Pay

Carlos Ghosn received tens of millions of dollars in deferred compensation at Nissan Motor and told colleagues that he was acting appropriately when he didn't report that money in financial disclosures.

Bayer Pursued Monsanto Deal Despite Top Executive's Concern

Marijn Dekkers in his waning days as Bayer CEO kept his distance from the company's bid for Monsanto, now the target of thousands of weedkiller lawsuits that are weighing heavily on Bayer's shares.

Tesla Is the Hot Spot for Young Job Seekers

A job offer from electric-car maker Tesla is a career break that appeals to newly minted engineers and ambitious young workers, despite the long workweeks, frenzied pace and legal tussles with securities regulators.

'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Leads Thanksgiving Box Office

Sequels "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and "Creed II" led the box office to robust holiday weekend returns.

Toys 'R' Us Gears Up for Holiday Sales-in Asia

Toys 'R' Us staff are filling shelves this holiday season at hundreds of stores across Asia, where the brand has been given new life after being sold off by the bankrupt American toy retailer.