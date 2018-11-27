Trump Tells GM to Open Ohio Plant and Stop Output in China

General Motors plans to cut up to 14,800 jobs and end production at certain plants, marking the auto maker's first significant downsizing since bankruptcy as it tries to adjust to lower demand for passenger cars. President Trump said GM should stop making cars in China and make them in the U.S. instead, in an exclusive WSJ interview.

United Tech to Break Itself Into Three Companies

The industrial conglomerate has decided to separate itself into three independent companies, breaking apart one of America's last industrial conglomerates.

IBM CEO Criticizes Big Internet Platforms for Mishandling Customers' Data

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty attacked big internet platforms for mishandling customers' data and endorsed some EU efforts to police the web.

Newell Brands Appoints New CFO as Divestitures Loom

Newell Brands named Christopher Peterson finance chief as part of a wider transformation program aimed at reshaping the struggling conglomerate.

Campbell Soup, Third Point Settle Proxy Fight

Campbell Soup reached a settlement with investor Daniel Loeb that skirts the board coup he sought, but gives him some representation in the boardroom as the packaged-foods giant tries to revive its business.

Apple's App Store Under Fire in Supreme Court Case

The tech giant's exclusive market for selling iPhone apps came under fire at the Supreme Court, as justices considered whether consumers can proceed with a lawsuit claiming the company has an illegal monopoly.

Carlos Ghosn Was Too Powerful, Nissan's CEO Says

Nissan Motor's chief executive told employees Carlos Ghosn had too much power as chairman, highlighting the tension welling up between the two men before Mr. Ghosn's arrest a week ago. The fallout spread Monday as Mr. Ghosn was ousted as chairman of Nissan partner Mitsubishi Motors.

Airbnb Hires New CFO From Amazon

Airbnb has hired another executive from Amazon.com, this time naming Dave Stephenson as chief financial officer of the vacation-rental portal ahead of its potential public offering.

Paychex to Buy Human-Resources Firm Oasis for $1.2 Billion

Payroll-services firm Paychex is buying Oasis Outsourcing Acquisition for $1.2 billion in cash in a deal that would expand its footprint in human-resources outsourcing.

PayPal's iZettle Deal Raises U.K. Anti-Trust Concerns

PayPal's $2.2 billion acquisition of startup iZettle is being scrutinized by U.K. regulators over concerns the deal could lead to higher prices for payment services and reduce competition.