Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/01/2018 | 01:16am CET
China to Allow UBS to Control Local Securities Business

The Chinese securities regulator said Friday that UBS could increase its stake in a Beijing unit to 51%, the first time the country has approved a foreign-controlled securities firm. 

 
United Reaches Deal on Avianca Loan, Partnership

United has sealed a deal to partner with Avianca, one of the largest carriers in Latin America, with an unusual agreement to pay off debt owed to a hedge fund. 

 
Nissan Cancels Electric-Car Debut Amid Turmoil

Nissan canceled the debut of its upgraded Leaf electric-car line at the Los Angeles Auto Show amid turmoil resulting from the alleged financial misconduct, arrest and firing of former chairman Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Marriott Says Up to 500 Million Affected by Starwood Breach

Marriott, the world's largest hotel company, said it identified a data breach in its Starwood reservation system that may have exposed the personal information of up to 500 million guests. 

 
Honeywell to Move Headquarters Out of New Jersey, Despite Deal for Tax Credit

Honeywell is moving its headquarters from Morris Plains, N.J., to Charlotte, N.C., three years after it struck a deal for a $40 million tax credit to stay in the Garden State. 

 
In GE Probe, Ex-Staffers Say Insurance Risks Were Ignored

Former GE employees said federal investigators are questioning them about intricate details in a legacy insurance business that led to accounting problems at the conglomerate in the past year. 

 
U.S. Charges Autonomy Founder With Fraud Over Hewlett-Packard Deal

The U.S. has charged one of Britain's best-known tech entrepreneurs with fraud related to his role at a software firm Hewlett-Packard bought for more than $11 billion before finding widespread accounting issues. 

 
Carlos Ghosn's Detention in Japan Extended by 10 Days

Carlos Ghosn can be detained without charge for an additional 10 days, a Tokyo court said, giving prosecutors more time to interrogate the former Nissan chairman about suspected financial offenses. 

 
GameStop in Crossfire of Videogame Shootout

More console and PC games are sold as digital downloads with each passing year, eliminating the need to walk into a store and buy a disk. 

 
Energy-Focused Hedge Fund Brenham Capital to Close

Dallas-based hedge fund Brenham Capital is closing, a casualty of what its founder called "some truly bizarre stock action."

Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
01:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/30CARLOS GHOSN : Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn
RE
11/29CARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/28CARLOS GHOSN : Auditor had questioned Nissan on payments to Ghosn at heart of scandal - source
RE
11/27CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/24CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/23CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
11/21CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan shares slump as global alliance rocked by Ghosn arrest
RE
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
10/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn turns to Japanese to deflect Renault-Nissan succession question
RE
06/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn
RE
