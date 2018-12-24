Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/24/2018 | 03:16am CET
Nissan CEO Says Board Majority Rejected Renault Request for Shareholder Meeting

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said a majority of Nissan's board supported the company's refusal to call a snap shareholder meeting in response to the indictment of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct. 

 
Huawei Says Its Gear Is Safe; U.K. Officials Aren't Sure Anymore

U.K. authorities are increasingly concerned that Huawei Technologies Co. hasn't fixed a software issue in its telecommunications equipment, months after a British lab flagged it. 

 
Sears Workers' Chaotic, Heartbreaking Last Christmas

This is the last Christmas at Sears for thousands of workers across the country after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. For many, it is a season tinged with nostalgia, bitterness, uncertainty and stress. 

 
'Aquaman' Tops Start of Hollywood's Busiest Movie Week

Hollywood woke up to some big-ticket presents-and a few lumps of coal-at the holiday box office this weekend. 

 
Carlos Ghosn's Detention Extended Into New Year

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held without possibility of bail for an additional 10 days, ensuring he will spend Christmas behind bars. 

 
Facebook's Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position

Joel Kaplan, a former White House aide to a Republican president, has emerged as Facebook's protector against allegations of political bias-and thus one of its most powerful and controversial executives. 

 
Indonesia Wrests Control of Freeport's Grasberg Mine, Ending Long Battle

Indonesia assumed control of one of the world's largest copper and gold mines from U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan, closing a nearly $4 billion deal that marks the end of decades-old contracts. 

 
JD.com Founder Faces Backlash at Home

While U.S. prosecutors declined to charge Liu Qiangdong after a sexual-assault investigation, the Chinese e-commerce billionaire faced biting criticism in China's court of public opinion. 

 
Hilton Honors Members Complain About Missing Points

Nearly two months after Hilton upgraded its loyalty program, members say that they still aren't able to access their reward points. Some customers have taken to social media to complain. 

 
UBS to Pay $68 Million to Settle State Libor-Manipulation Claims

UBS will pay $68 million to end state investigations into alleged manipulation of a key lending benchmark that was considered one of the most important barometers of the world's financial health.

Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
03:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/23CARLOS GHOSN : Japan court extends Ghosn detention by 10 days
RE
12/21CARLOS GHOSN : media
RE
12/20CARLOS GHOSN : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
12/19CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's U.S. Push Stressed Nissan -- WSJ
DJ
12/17CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan CEO calls on Renault to listen to detail of Ghosn allegations
RE
12/16CARLOS GHOSN : Renault seeks Nissan shareholder meeting as Ghosn crisis deepens
RE
12/14CARLOS GHOSN : France plans Renault CEO hunt as board frays over Ghosn - sources
RE
12/13CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan says ex-boss Ghosn still has no access to Rio apartment
RE
12/12CARLOS GHOSN : France claims ignorance as Nissan's Ghosn dossier adds pressure
RE
12/11CARLOS GHOSN : Art and cash-filled Rio apartment the new battleground for Nissan, Ghosn - court filing
RE
12/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/05CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel puts off selection of nominee to succeed Ghosn
RE
