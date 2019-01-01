Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

01/01/2019 | 01:16am CET
Counterdrone Technologies Face Slow Ramp-Up at Airports Globally

Despite world-wide concerns about unmanned aircraft buzzing around airports, suppliers of commercial drone-detection equipment generally have been looking elsewhere for sales. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Can Be Held in Jail Until Jan. 11, Tokyo Court Says

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held in jail without the possibility of bail until Jan. 11, lengthening a detention that has gone on for a month and a half. 

 
Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny

U.S.-led efforts to curb Huawei should have been good news for telecom-equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson-but things haven't turned out to be so simple. 

 
How CBS Can Right the Ship in 2019

CBS has a chance to make a fresh start with a new CEO after a bleak year. 

 
Miners Cut Back in Largest U.S. Coal Region

Miners in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana are leaving more of the fossil fuel in the ground as prices fall for alternatives including natural gas. 

 
The Year of Fancy Water and Kombucha

Beverages were a bright spot in an otherwise-weak year for supermarket sales-as long as they were fizzy and claimed to offer more than just refreshment. 

 
Amazon Plans to Add Whole Foods Stores

Amazon.com is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across the U.S. to put more customers within range of the e-commerce giant's two-hour delivery service. 

 
Amazon, to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents Itself

The retailer is targeting hundreds of millions of new online shoppers in India's countryside by simplifying its order screen with Hindi and videos, opening stores to help people shop and adding a fleet of local deliverymen who can take payments. 

 
Auto Sellers Try Out Amazon-Style Ordering

More car dealers, as well as startups, are offering direct sales through their websites, as consumers become more comfortable buying big-ticket items online. 

 
Retail Report Card for 2018: From Walmart to Tiffany's

Chains that invested to improve stores and boost their e-commerce businesses were rewarded in 2018 as a surging economy lifted consumer confidence and spending.

Paul Allen Frank Appel Jacques Aschenbroich Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Patrick Drahi David Einhorn Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Hans Vestberg François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
