Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Nordstrom Has Rich-People Problems

Nordstrom's surprising weakness in its full-price stores over the holidays may point to a wider issue affecting businesses catering to the affluent. 

 
John C. Bogle, Founder of Vanguard Group, Dies at 89

John Clifton Bogle, founder of Vanguard Group and a crusader for investors' rights for more than three decades, dies at 89. 

 
Alcoa's Fourth-Quarter Revenue In Line With Expectations

Alcoa reported a profit of $43 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, as its bauxite and alumina segments produced higher profit despite weakness in commodity prices. 

 
Schwab Says Clients Boosted Cash

Brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corp. reported that customers shifted assets to cash toward the end of last year, but especially in December, when volatile stock prices spooked investors. 

 
Tribune Publishing Recently Tried to Rekindle Merger Talks With Gannett

Gannett was recently approached by Tribune Publishing about reviving merger talks in the weeks before Gannett became the target of a takeover bid by MNG, aka Digital First Media. 

 
Federal Prosecutors Pursue Case Against Huawei for Alleged Theft of Trade Secrets

U.S. prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. business partners. 

 
France Asks Renault to Name Successor to Carlos Ghosn

France's finance minister said Renault has been asked to call a board meeting in the coming days to name new leadership. Renault CEO and Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in a Tokyo jail since his arrest on Nov. 19. 

 
CSX Reports Revenue Rise

Higher shipping volumes boosted CSX Corp.'s revenue in its latest quarter, as the railroad operator reported a 10% increase. 

 
Jewelry Retailer Accused of Opening Fake Store Credit-Card Accounts

Signet Jewelers agreed to pay $11 million in penalties to regulators for allegedly opening credit-card accounts without customer consent at retail stores it operates under such brands as Kay and Jared. 

 
Senate Fails to Block Administration From Easing Russia Sanctions

A Democrat-led effort to block the Trump administration from easing Russian sanctions failed in the Senate, clearing the way for the Trump administration to lift restrictions on three companies controlled by an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
07:16pCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/15CARLOS GHOSN : sources
RE
01/15CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court denies Nissan Ghosn's latest bail request
RE
01/13CARLOS GHOSN : Les Echos
RE
01/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
RE
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/07CARLOS GHOSN : Fccj
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE
01/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/12ELON MUSK : SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
RE
01/10WARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
01/15ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard to meet activist Elliott ahead of earnings update - sources
RE
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source
RE
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
RE
07:40pJOHN BOGLE : John Bogle, Vanguard founder and low-cost investing pioneer, dies at 89
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Jeff Bezos Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn R. Johnson Rakesh Kapoor Ping Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.