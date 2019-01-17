Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

01/17/2019 | 11:16pm EST
JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $31 million in 2018, up 5% from $29.5 million in 2017, according to a Thursday securities filing. 

 
Netflix Reports Paid Customers Rise on Strength Overseas

Netflix reported a jump in paid subscribers in the fourth quarter, exceeding its own expectations for growth by drawing in more customers in international markets even as domestic growth slowed. 

 
American Express More Than Doubles Annual Profit

American Express on Thursday reported solid financial results for the most recent period, capping a record year. 

 
Carlos Ghosn to Stay in Jail After Tokyo Court Denies Bail Again

Carlos Ghosn is set to stay in jail at least until March after the Tokyo District Court upheld its earlier decision to deny his release on bail. 

 
Bank of America's Wealth-Management Business Bucks Trend

Bank of America's wealth-management business did what its Wall Street rivals couldn't during a wild fourth quarter: It grew its revenue. 

 
Johnson & Johnson to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study

A new partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Apple using an app on the Apple watch aims to detect irregular heart rhythms of people with atrial fibrillation before life-threatening events can occur. 

 
MoviePass Parent Hopes to Spin Off Cinema-Subscription Business

The parent company of MoviePass wants to spin off the struggling movie-theater subscription service and has formed a new entity that would take possession of its shares, as a prelude to letting that entity trade on its own. 

 
Roche Moves Drug Safety Operation Away From U.K.

UPDATED 3:47 pm ET: Roche cited an EU law that states holders of medicines approved through the European Medicines Agency must be based within the EU. 

 
Byron Trott's Firm Orders a Double, Adds Whiskey to Tequila Bet

The investment firm run by Byron D. Trott is buying a minority stake in WhistlePig, a distiller of high-end whiskeys. "Tastes have changed, and these brands have legs if you do it right." 

 
Green Dot to Begin Offering Secured Credit Cards

Green Dot Corp., one of the nation's largest providers of prepaid debit cards, is moving into the credit-card business.

Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
01/17CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/16CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/15CARLOS GHOSN : sources
RE
01/15CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court denies Nissan Ghosn's latest bail request
RE
01/13CARLOS GHOSN : Les Echos
RE
01/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
RE
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/07CARLOS GHOSN : Fccj
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE
01/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Most Read News
 
01/16JOHN BOGLE : John Bogle, Vanguard founder and low-cost investing pioneer, dies at 89
RE
01/12ELON MUSK : SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
RE
01/17ELON MUSK : Musk tweets Tesla to end customer referral plan because of costs
RE
01/15ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard to meet activist Elliott ahead of earnings update - sources
RE
01/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's NetJets, pilots union reach labour pact
RE
01/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
RE
01/14WARREN BUFFETT : Doing a Buffett? Bet on S&P 500 causes flap on options market
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Ping Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Soren Schroder Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
