Viacom Acquires Video-Streaming Service Pluto TV

The move to purchase Pluto TV for $340 million will allow Viacom to increase the digital audience for its programming.

IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its Revenue Again Declines

IBM's revenue fell 3.5% in the latest quarter, a second consecutive quarterly drop that underscores significant challenges the tech giant faces in recapturing growth.

Accel Returns to Market Seeking $2.5 Billion for Three Funds

Founded in 1983 and one of Silicon Valley's original venture-capital firms, Accel is aiming to stick to its existing strategy, raising about as much as it did in the 2016 fundraising cycle.

Judge Gives iHeartMedia Green Light to Exit Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy court judge confirmed iHeartMedia's restructuring plan that allows the company to slash its debt load and hand over control to a group of bondholders.

Hedge Fund Drops Proxy Battle With Chemicals Maker Ashland

New York-based hedge fund Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC is abandoning its proxy fight with Ashland Global Holdings Inc. after the specialty-chemicals manufacturer struck a deal last week with investor Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

Starboard, Elliott Management Call on eBay to Shed StubHub, Classifieds

EBay is being circled by a pair of activist investors who want the online marketplace to consider parting with StubHub and its classified-ad business.

Johnson & Johnson Expects Sales Growth to Slow

Johnson & Johnson said it expects its sales growth to slow in 2019, citing pricing pressures and generic-drug competition for its pharmaceutical division.

Arconic Scuttles Deal to Sell to Apollo Global

Arconic won't pursue a sale of the company, nixing a potential deal with private-equity firm Apollo Global Management. Shares of the metal manufacturer fell nearly 16% in afternoon trading.

Mastercard Fined $650 Million by EU

The European Union fined Mastercard over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc, continuing a European crackdown on U.S. credit-card companies over fees.

Renault to Name Carlos Ghosn Successor at Thursday Meeting

French auto maker Renault plans to name a successor to its jailed chairman and chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, at a board meeting Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.