Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Viacom Acquires Video-Streaming Service Pluto TV

The move to purchase Pluto TV for $340 million will allow Viacom to increase the digital audience for its programming. 

 
IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its Revenue Again Declines

IBM's revenue fell 3.5% in the latest quarter, a second consecutive quarterly drop that underscores significant challenges the tech giant faces in recapturing growth. 

 
Accel Returns to Market Seeking $2.5 Billion for Three Funds

Founded in 1983 and one of Silicon Valley's original venture-capital firms, Accel is aiming to stick to its existing strategy, raising about as much as it did in the 2016 fundraising cycle. 

 
Judge Gives iHeartMedia Green Light to Exit Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy court judge confirmed iHeartMedia's restructuring plan that allows the company to slash its debt load and hand over control to a group of bondholders. 

 
Hedge Fund Drops Proxy Battle With Chemicals Maker Ashland

New York-based hedge fund Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC is abandoning its proxy fight with Ashland Global Holdings Inc. after the specialty-chemicals manufacturer struck a deal last week with investor Neuberger Berman Group LLC. 

 
Starboard, Elliott Management Call on eBay to Shed StubHub, Classifieds

EBay is being circled by a pair of activist investors who want the online marketplace to consider parting with StubHub and its classified-ad business. 

 
Johnson & Johnson Expects Sales Growth to Slow

Johnson & Johnson said it expects its sales growth to slow in 2019, citing pricing pressures and generic-drug competition for its pharmaceutical division. 

 
Arconic Scuttles Deal to Sell to Apollo Global

Arconic won't pursue a sale of the company, nixing a potential deal with private-equity firm Apollo Global Management. Shares of the metal manufacturer fell nearly 16% in afternoon trading. 

 
Mastercard Fined $650 Million by EU

The European Union fined Mastercard over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc, continuing a European crackdown on U.S. credit-card companies over fees. 

 
Renault to Name Carlos Ghosn Successor at Thursday Meeting

French auto maker Renault plans to name a successor to its jailed chairman and chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, at a board meeting Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
07:16pCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:56aCARLOS GHOSN : Japan firms have no plans to strengthen governance after Ghosn arrest
RE
01/20CARLOS GHOSN : Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
RE
01/19CARLOS GHOSN : Michelin boss a possible successor to Ghosn at Renault - France finance minister
RE
01/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Mitsubishi Detail Ghosn Allegations -- WSJ
DJ
01/17CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/16CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/15CARLOS GHOSN : sources
RE
01/15CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court denies Nissan Ghosn's latest bail request
RE
01/13CARLOS GHOSN : Les Echos
RE
01/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
RE
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/16JOHN BOGLE : John Bogle, Vanguard founder and low-cost investing pioneer, dies at 89
RE
01/17ELON MUSK : Musk tweets Tesla to end customer referral plan because of costs
RE
01/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's NetJets, pilots union reach labour pact
RE
01/18RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch seeks permission to merge Times and Sunday Times
RE
04:32aAXEL WEBER : UBS's Weber says Europe, U.S. rate hike cycles on hold
RE
01/18OLEG DERIPASKA : Three named to En+ voting trust as Deripaska looks to reduce stakes
RE
01/16RAKESH KAPOOR : Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor to Retire by End 2019
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn R. Johnson Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Hans Vestberg François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.