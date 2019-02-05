Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/05/2019 | 07:16am EST
BP Profit Soars, Fueled by Higher Output

BP tripled its annual earnings and swung to a fourth-quarter profit on increased output and higher crude prices, in line with other major oil companies that registered boosts on their balance sheets last year. 

 
Flip the Script: Drugmakers Blame Middlemen for Price Hikes

Under pressure over rising drug prices, pharmaceutical companies are pushing a new defense: They're not raising the prices to make money or cover the cost of research and development, but rather to pay a cut to middlemen in the supply chain. 

 
Nissan to Remove Carlos Ghosn From Its Board in April

Nissan Motor plans to remove Carlos Ghosn from its board in April, replacing him with Renault Chairman Jean-Dominque Senard at a special shareholder meeting. 

 
Latest Toll of Ghosn Probe: Trust Between Nissan and Renault

Tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn are hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their alliance. 

 
Snapchat Parent Looks to Break Losing Streak

Snapchat's parent is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results after the market closes. Snap is expected to post the most revenue and narrow its loss, but the number of daily users is likely to decline for the third quarter in a row. 

 
Google Parent Alphabet Posts Strong Revenue Growth

Alphabet posted sustained revenue growth in the fourth quarter, the latest indication of strong financial results in the technology world despite mounting public pressures. 

 
Sears and Creditors Spar at Sale Hearing

Lawyers for Sears Holdings Corp. and the company's unsecured creditors committee faced off in bankruptcy court over Edward Lampert's bid to keep the embattled retailer alive. 

 
Dunkin' Image Refresh Enabled by Tech, Says IT and Strategy Chief

Jack Clare, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.'s chief information and strategy officer, is overseeing a $100 million test to outfit dozens of stores with new technology and a more modern design, and he's the driving force behind a transition to cloud services-both of which are aimed at helping the company stay competitive. 

 
Chevron Names New Finance Chief in Management Shuffle

Chevron Corp. on Monday named Pierre Breber as chief financial officer amid a shift of senior executives. 

 
Fox Executive Calls Netflix's Viewership Figures Misleading

21st Century Fox executive John Landgraf took issue with data Netflix recently released on viewership of its movies and series, saying the information creates a false impression of the streaming company's success.

